Legal Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TOWNSHIP of PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS

PLANNING BOARD

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Toll N.J. I, L.L.C. (the “Applicant”) has filed an application (the “Application”) with the Planning Board of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills, Morris County, New Jersey (the “Board”), for preliminary and final major site plan approval with bulk variance relief and design waiver relief with respect to property located at 4 Gatehall Drive, Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey, which is designated as Block 175, Lot 52 on the official Tax Map of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills (the “Property”). The Property is located in the Township’s 4 Gatehall Drive Redevelopment Area.

The Applicant is seeking preliminary and final major site plan approval with bulk variance and design waiver relief from the Board to permit the construction of a 178-unit multifamily inclusionary residential townhome development that will include twenty-five (25) residential townhome buildings (each building will contain 3-6 townhome units) with individual unit garage parking, ground level surface parking spaces, and landscaping on the Property (the “Project”). The 178 residential unit mix consists of one hundred forty-two (142) market rate units (the “Market Rate Units”) and thirty-six (36) affordable housing units (the “Affordable Housing Units”). The Market Rate Units consist of thirty-four (34) two-bedroom units and one hundred eight (108) three-bedroom units. The Affordable Housing Units consist of six (6) one-bedroom units, twenty-six (26) two-bedroom units, and four (4) three-bedroom units. The Project is included in and meets the set-aside requirements of the Township’s Fourth Round Housing Element and Fair Share Plan dated June 12, 2025 (the “Housing Element and Fair Share Plan”). The Application also proposes additional site improvements including ADA improvements, stormwater management, lighting, and landscaping.

The Applicant seeks the following variance relief pursuant to N.J.S.A. 40:55D-70(c)(1) and/or c(2) and with respect to the Township Code:

§430-345C. – Regulations for Critical Slope Areas

The Township Code permits slopes on the Property that range from 15%-19.99% may be disturbed and the maximum permitted area of that disturbance is 35% (0.06 acres). The Applicant proposes a 0.15 acres area of disturbance of these slopes.

The Township Code permits slopes on the Property that range from 20%-24.99% may be disturbed and the maximum permitted area of that disturbance is 25% (0.03 acres). The Applicant proposes a 0.07 acres area of disturbance of these slopes.

The Township Code permits slopes on the Property that range 25% or greater may be disturbed and the maximum permitted area of that disturbance is 15% (0.10 acres). The Applicant proposes a 0.13 acres area of disturbance of these slopes.

The Applicant also seeks design waiver relief for the following pursuant to N.J.S.A. 40:55D-51 and/or the Township Code:

§430-282L. – Prohibited Sign Features – The Township Code requires a 25-foot setback from a street intersection where a 10-foot setback is proposed for installation of a monument sign..

In addition to the above approvals, the Applicant requests that the Application be deemed amended to include, and that the Board grant any additional approvals, variances, exceptions, deviations, or waivers determined to be necessary or desirable in the review and processing of this application, whether requested by the Applicant, the Board or otherwise.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that an in-person public hearing on the Application has been scheduled for March 16, 2026 at 7:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building located at 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, Parsippany, New Jersey, at which time you may appear, either in person or by attorney, and present any objections or comments you may have regarding this matter. The Application may be carried to future hearings without any additional public notice.

The Application materials, plans, and related documents are on file with the Township’s administrative officer and available for public inspection in the Office of the Planning Board, Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, Parsippany, New Jersey, during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Monday through Friday.

This notice is being sent to you by the Applicant as required by the Municipal Land Use Law (N.J.S.A. 40:55D-10 and 12) and by Order of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board.

John P. Inglesino, Esq.

Inglesino Taylor

600 Parsippany Road, Suite 204

Parsippany, New Jersey 07054

Attorneys for Toll N.J. I, L.L.C.

Parsippany Focus

March 3, 2026

$25.00






