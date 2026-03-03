Parsippany Man Arrested on Criminal Warrant

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — On February 21, 2026, Hanover Township Police Officer Sean Coleman arrested Serhiy Ulyanovych, 27, of Parsippany, on a criminal warrant issued by the Hanover Township Municipal Court.

Officer Coleman, along with Hanover Township Police Officer Morrisroe, responded to the Wayne Police Department, where Mr. Ulyanovych was taken into custody. Authorities confirmed that he was unable to post bail.

Mr. Ulyanovych was transported to the Morris County Correctional Facility, where he was lodged pending a court hearing.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.