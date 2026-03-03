Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Parsippany Man Arrested on Criminal Warrant

Morris County Correctional Facility
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
HANOVER TOWNSHIP — On February 21, 2026, Hanover Township Police Officer Sean Coleman arrested Serhiy Ulyanovych, 27, of Parsippany, on a criminal warrant issued by the Hanover Township Municipal Court.

Officer Coleman, along with Hanover Township Police Officer Morrisroe, responded to the Wayne Police Department, where Mr. Ulyanovych was taken into custody. Authorities confirmed that he was unable to post bail.

Mr. Ulyanovych was transported to the Morris County Correctional Facility, where he was lodged pending a court hearing.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
