nourish.NJ Hunger Walk & 5K Run 2026

PARSIPPANY — At nourish.NJ, hunger is never just about food. It is about uncertainty. Instability. The weight of not knowing what comes next.

The Morristown-based nonprofit begins by serving fresh meals in person and with dignity. But their mission goes further — helping neighbors secure housing, access financial support, and build long-term stability.

On Sunday, May 3, the community is invited to take action by participating in the Hunger Walk & 5K Run 2026 at Central Park of Morris County.

Event Details:

5K Race: 10:00 a.m.

10:00 a.m. Hunger Walk: 12:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m. Location: Central Park of Morris County, Parsippany

Central Park of Morris County, Parsippany Registration Fee: None

There is no cost to register. Participants are encouraged to fundraise and rally friends, family, and colleagues to help fight hunger and housing insecurity throughout Morris County.

By walking or running, participants are helping raise both critical funds and awareness for neighbors facing food insecurity and homelessness. Every step taken helps open the door to hope.

Those unable to attend can still support the mission by sponsoring a participant or making a direct donation. A Fundraising Toolkit is also available to help participants maximize their impact.

To register to walk, click here.; To register to run, click here.