Saturday, February 14, 2026
HomeLocal NewsCrossing Guard Denise Rocco in Stable Condition Following Crash
Local NewsSchool News

Crossing Guard Denise Rocco in Stable Condition Following Crash

Screenshot
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1202

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Community support continues to grow for longtime crossing guard Denise Rocco, who was struck by a vehicle while on duty on Thursday, January 29.

Rocco sustained extensive injuries, including head trauma, broken ribs, a broken shoulder, and two fractured feet. According to organizers of an online fundraiser created on her behalf, she is currently in stable condition and is being transferred to a rehabilitation facility as she begins what is expected to be a lengthy recovery.

Authorities said the driver, Dave Brown, 53, of Lake Hiawatha, remained at the scene and cooperated fully with the investigation.

Police issued Brown summonses for careless driving, failure to stop for a school crossing guard, and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk.

News of the incident has prompted an outpouring of support from residents, parents, and local families who recognize the critical role crossing guards play in keeping Parsippany’s children safe each day.

As of Saturday, February 14 more than $5,900 had been raised through the online fundraiser to assist with medical expenses and recovery-related costs. Donations continue to come in as neighbors rally around Rocco and her family during this difficult time.

Those wishing to contribute can view the fundraiser online and share the link with others to help further support her recovery.

Community members are encouraged to remain vigilant while driving, particularly in school zones, and to always stop for crossing guards and pedestrians in marked crosswalks.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
United Way Launches Free Tax Prep Program for Eligible Residents
Next article
Former Parsippany Councilman John Cesaro Avoids Jail in Bribery Sentencing
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »