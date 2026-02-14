Crossing Guard Denise Rocco in Stable Condition Following Crash

PARSIPPANY — Community support continues to grow for longtime crossing guard Denise Rocco, who was struck by a vehicle while on duty on Thursday, January 29.

Rocco sustained extensive injuries, including head trauma, broken ribs, a broken shoulder, and two fractured feet. According to organizers of an online fundraiser created on her behalf, she is currently in stable condition and is being transferred to a rehabilitation facility as she begins what is expected to be a lengthy recovery.

Authorities said the driver, Dave Brown, 53, of Lake Hiawatha, remained at the scene and cooperated fully with the investigation.

Police issued Brown summonses for careless driving, failure to stop for a school crossing guard, and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk.

News of the incident has prompted an outpouring of support from residents, parents, and local families who recognize the critical role crossing guards play in keeping Parsippany’s children safe each day.

As of Saturday, February 14 more than $5,900 had been raised through the online fundraiser to assist with medical expenses and recovery-related costs. Donations continue to come in as neighbors rally around Rocco and her family during this difficult time.

Those wishing to contribute can view the fundraiser online and share the link with others to help further support her recovery.

Community members are encouraged to remain vigilant while driving, particularly in school zones, and to always stop for crossing guards and pedestrians in marked crosswalks.