United Way Launches Free Tax Prep Program for Eligible Residents

MORRIS COUNTY — Beginning in February, low- and moderate-income residents can once again have their taxes prepared and filed at no cost through a free tax preparation program offered by United Way of Northern New Jersey and its community partners.

The program is part of the national Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) initiative and is designed to help individuals and families who earn generally $65,000 or less annually. IRS-certified volunteers provide professional tax preparation services to ensure residents receive all eligible credits and refunds, including the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), Child Tax Credit, and other valuable state and federal benefits.

United Way officials say the program plays a critical role in helping working families keep more of what they earn.

“Every year, thousands of dollars in tax credits go unclaimed,” organizers note. “This program ensures local residents receive the full refunds they are entitled to — without paying high preparation fees.”

How the Program Works

Residents can schedule appointments at designated tax preparation sites throughout Morris County and neighboring areas. In many cases, services are available both in person and virtually, providing flexibility and convenience.

Participants are asked to bring:

Photo identification

Social Security cards or ITIN documentation for all household members

All W-2s, 1099s, and income statements

Last year’s tax return (if available)

Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit

All returns are prepared by trained volunteers and reviewed for accuracy before submission.

Why It Matters

For many families, tax refunds represent the largest single infusion of income they receive all year. Refunds are often used to pay down debt, catch up on rent or utilities, cover childcare expenses, or build emergency savings.

Beyond preparing returns, United Way also connects participants with additional financial resources, including:

Budgeting and financial coaching

Credit counseling

Assistance with benefits screening

Information on savings programs

Organizers emphasize that using free tax preparation services can save residents hundreds of dollars compared to paid tax preparers — money that stays in the local economy.

Appointments and Information

Residents are encouraged to schedule appointments early, as time slots fill quickly during peak tax season. For locations, eligibility details, and appointment scheduling, Click here for more information.

The free tax preparation program will run throughout tax season, helping Morris County residents maximize refunds, avoid costly preparation fees, and strengthen their financial stability.

For many working families, it’s not just about filing taxes — it’s about building a stronger financial future.