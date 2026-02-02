Restaurant Review: Fu Sha Sushi Is a Hidden Gem That Elevates Parsippany’s Dining Scene

PARSIPPANY — In a town as culinarily diverse as Parsippany, finding a sushi spot that truly stands out requires more than just fresh fish. It demands consistency, creativity, heart, and a commitment to hospitality. Fu Sha Sushi, a quiet mainstay since 2009, delivers all of that and more.

This family-owned restaurant at 156 Parsippany Road doesn’t try to dazzle with flash or fusion gimmicks. Instead, it thrives on doing the fundamentals exceptionally well—and adding its own polished twists along the way. After a recent dinner with Publisher Frank Cahill, I can confidently say that Fu Sha has earned its reputation and then some. If you’re looking for top-tier sushi in Parsippany, this is where the conversation begins.

A Welcoming Atmosphere with Family Roots

Fu Sha feels cozy the moment you walk in—no over-the-top lighting, no showy décor, just a space that invites you to settle in and focus on what matters: the food. The staff is warm and respectful, attentive without being overbearing. Everything runs with a quiet efficiency that reflects experience.

This isn’t a chain or a franchise—it’s a true family business, owned by Cindy Zheng and Mike Lin, with Ricky Lin often on-site, representing the next generation. In the kitchen, Sushi Chef Kam brings an experienced, steady hand, turning out beautifully constructed dishes that reflect care and craftsmanship.

Fu Sha Sushi’s white tuna ceviche is delicately sliced and served on ceramic spoons with citrus dressing, tobiko, and a vibrant mix of scallions and peppers. A refreshing, artful appetizer that bursts with flavor and elegance.



What We Ordered: A Standout Meal from Start to Finish

We began with the fried mini shumai, and they hit the spot immediately—crispy on the outside, steaming and flavorful inside. They arrived hot and perfectly portioned: a satisfying start that set the tone for the meal.

From there, things only got better.

White Tuna Ceviche – Bright, citrusy, and impeccably fresh. The white tuna practically melted, offset by just the right amount of acidity and heat. An absolute highlight.

– Bright, citrusy, and impeccably fresh. The white tuna practically melted, offset by just the right amount of acidity and heat. An absolute highlight. Fu Sha Roll – Their namesake roll, and rightfully so. Rich, textural, balanced, and generously portioned. Every bite delivered contrast and harmony.

– Their namesake roll, and rightfully so. Rich, textural, balanced, and generously portioned. Every bite delivered contrast and harmony. Lucky Scott Roll – A stunning combination of spice and freshness, featuring yellowtail and avocado with jalapeño. It brought a clean heat that built slowly and never overpowered.

– A stunning combination of spice and freshness, featuring yellowtail and avocado with jalapeño. It brought a clean heat that built slowly and never overpowered. Lucky Poker Roll – Packed with spicy tuna and crunchy tempura flakes, this roll leaned fun and indulgent—without losing focus. A perfect roll to share (if you can resist hoarding it).

– Packed with spicy tuna and crunchy tempura flakes, this roll leaned fun and indulgent—without losing focus. A perfect roll to share (if you can resist hoarding it). Shrimp Tempura Roll & Chicken Tempura Roll – These classics were executed flawlessly. The tempura was still crisp inside the roll, never soggy or greasy. Ideal for anyone new to sushi or looking for something comforting and familiar.

Everything arrived beautifully plated, clearly assembled to order, and at the right temperature—a detail that too often slips at busier sushi restaurants.

Thoughtful Service, Timed Just Right

Throughout the evening, service was smooth and attentive. Water glasses were refilled without asking, and our server checked in just enough. Dishes arrived with smart pacing, giving us time to appreciate each one before the next appeared. It’s clear the front-of-house team works in sync with the kitchen, and that makes a difference.

This kind of pacing matters, especially with sushi—where freshness and temperature are everything. Nothing sat under heat lamps or got rushed out. Each dish had its moment.

Fu Sha Sushi’s deep-fried ice cream—crisp on the outside, creamy on the inside, and topped with chocolate drizzle, whipped cream, and a cookie roll—finishes the meal with flair. A sweet finale that’s as indulgent as it looks.



A Versatile Menu and Strong Value

Fu Sha’s menu is extensive, and while many guests come for the sushi, the kitchen dishes—teriyaki, tempura, noodles, fried rice, and more—shouldn’t be overlooked. From quick lunches to multi-roll dinners, there’s something for every mood. Prices are fair, and the portions are generous without overwhelming. It’s easy to walk away satisfied without breaking the bank.

For budget-minded diners, the lunch specials are especially popular, offering 2–3 roll combos and bento sets that deliver real value. And for groups or families, their party trays offer an easy solution without sacrificing quality.

Final Verdict: A Must-Visit for Sushi Lovers in Morris County

Fu Sha Sushi isn’t just “good for Parsippany.” It’s good, full stop. In a landscape crowded with forgettable strip-mall sushi joints and overpriced imitators, Fu Sha holds its ground as a reliable, heartfelt, and expertly run restaurant that deserves your attention.

It’s the kind of place where you quickly find your favorite roll, but still want to explore more. The kind of place you recommend to friends—then go with them just to watch their reactions. And most importantly, it’s the kind of place you want to return to. That’s what makes a five-star experience.

Order Tips & Notes

Best first-time combo: One ceviche, one classic roll, and one special roll (try the Fu Sha or Lucky Scott)

One ceviche, one classic roll, and one special roll (try the Fu Sha or Lucky Scott) Want to test freshness? Go simple: tuna or salmon sashimi + yellowtail jalapeño

Go simple: tuna or salmon sashimi + yellowtail jalapeño Dining in? Bring a bottle—Fu Sha is proudly BYOB

Bring a bottle—Fu Sha is proudly BYOB Ordering out? Delivery is available through their own site as well as Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub

A colorful medley of mochi ice cream at Fu Sha Sushi, served with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, and rainbow sprinkles. Light, chewy, and refreshingly sweet, it’s a playful way to end the evening.

Final Word:

Fu Sha Sushi is a staple—and a standout. In a town that knows its food, that’s saying something. Don’t let the low-key storefront fool you. Inside, it’s all precision, passion, and plate after plate of exceptional flavor.

Address: 156 Parsippany Road, Parsippany, NJ 07054

Phone: (973) 386-9200

Hours:

Mon–Thu: 11:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.

Fri: 11:00 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

Sat: 11:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

Closed Sundays

Dining Options: Dine-in • Takeout • Delivery via Grubhub, Uber Eats, and DoorDash

BYOB: Yes

Find their website here