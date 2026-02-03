Does Anyone Recognize This Dog?

PARSIPPANY — A young dog was recently abandoned after a woman walked into Eclipse Specialty & Emergency Vet, dropped the leash, and left. The incident is currently under investigation.

What is known:

The dog is an approximately 6-month-old pit mix puppy

He appears to be healthy and in good condition

He was left inside the veterinary hospital and no information was provided

Anyone who may recognize this dog or has any information at all is asked to contact Parsippany Animal Control and Shelter at (973) 263-7083.

Please share to help gather information about this dog.