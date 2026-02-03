Sunday, February 8, 2026
Does Anyone Recognize This Dog?

PARSIPPANY — A young dog was recently abandoned after a woman walked into Eclipse Specialty & Emergency Vet, dropped the leash, and left. The incident is currently under investigation.

What is known:

  • The dog is an approximately 6-month-old pit mix puppy
  • He appears to be healthy and in good condition
  • He was left inside the veterinary hospital and no information was provided

Anyone who may recognize this dog or has any information at all is asked to contact Parsippany Animal Control and Shelter at (973) 263-7083.

Please share to help gather information about this dog.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
