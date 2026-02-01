Sunday, February 8, 2026
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: Wrong Place, Wrong Proposal, Wrong Zoning
Letters to the editorLocal News

Letter to the Editor: Wrong Place, Wrong Proposal, Wrong Zoning

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
1475

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

Attending the Zoning board meeting of January 28th concerning a totally inappropriate Housing Proposal for a Recreation, Conservation, Wildlife (RCW) Zone. In concurrence with Bob Crawford’s recent LTE to Focus. One correction Mr Crawford it was over 4 Hours.

“Mr Shevas, the lawyer representing the Center, has absolutely no appreciation or respect for the Board’s or the public’s time. At Wednesday’s meeting which lasted 4 hours and which provided not a single iota of useful information, Mr. Shevas mindlessly and shamelessly fed leading and irrelevant questions to his two witnesses. Either Mr. Shevas loves the sound of his own voice, or he is implementing a delay strategy hoping to discourage the neighbors from continuing to oppose the Center’s building expansion.”

CEO. Mr. Kokar of the Islamic Center openly admitted that he had no regard for the natural resources, and sensitive landscape that encompasses his compound, and the immediate neighborhood. When directly asked if his “Islamic Community” included regard for nature, water, soil, and the neighborhood character, his response was a negative, that his property could exceed the present zoning. His reasoning; “we live in houses, made of wood from trees”, “we eat vegetables “..

When one views our Master Plan especially Goals 2, 3, and 7, add the fact that the 2.71 acres harbors wetlands, open waters, and a Tier 1 Wellhead Protection Area, which our Master Plan emphasis protections within and around, we see the arrogance of this continued attempt to undermine all. The Chapter 93 Affordable Housing Environmental Policies themselves would not allow such a proposal in such landscape, with it’s RCW Zone well established.

The bizarre plan to install a Car Parking Stacker: A system that raises one car to allow another to be parked beneath it, typically holding two to four vehicles was ridiculous, this automotive center type devise requiring hydraulics, oils, and cleaning fluids is a prohibited activity in a Wellhead Area.
If the 111 existing parking spaces on the property, is not enough, as the streets of the neighborhood are also overflowed with parking, it should be obvious the added housing units would only worsen the situation.

CEO, Kokar should have at the very least put down his prayer book, and picked up and read the Master Plan, and other papers concerning why his intention is totally inappropriate.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered CEO Kokar was not given a Highlands Exemption, as our Highlands Conformance Ordinance 205 requires. A nonprofit, house of worship is designated to be given exemption 6, which specifies “non-residential”. How then can the Islamic Center propose a Housing Development, if the exemption states Non Residential?

For a any religious institution to propose what is being here proposed is shameful, why not at the least 100% affordable? Mr. Kohar is in reality a real estate schemer. Since when are religious institutions in the business of for profit housing, with the right to undermine local zoning, and State protected sensitive landscapes?

The Zoning Board should have denied this proposal upon its inception, and stated the sound reasons. If Islamic Center sued they would not be suing Parsippany but the State of New Jersey, under Highlands Conformance which gives legal shields to local zoning decisions.

Ecology Science and ethics
“All ethics so far evolved rest upon a single premise: that the individual is a member of a community of interdependent parts. The land ethic simply enlarges the boundaries of the community to include soils, waters, plants and animals, or collectively the land.”..Aldo Leopold.

Nick Homyak

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
CCM Data Science Program Ranked Top 10 in the Nation by TechGuide
Next article
Restaurant Review: Fu Sha Sushi Is a Hidden Gem That Elevates Parsippany’s Dining Scene
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »