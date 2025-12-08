Liquid Church Packs Over 1 Million Holiday Meals During Annual Christmas Outreach

PARSIPPANY – Liquid Church, one of New Jersey’s fastest-growing Christian churches, has successfully completed its annual Christmas Outreach, surpassing its goal of packing more than 1 million holiday meals for hungry children and families around the world.

Over 6,000 volunteers came together across six New Jersey locations on Friday, December 5th, and Saturday, December 6th, serving in partnership with Rise Against Hunger. The massive effort produced nutritionally fortified meals that will now be distributed globally to communities facing food insecurity.

Designed as a family-friendly service experience, volunteers of all ages—parents, teens, and young children—worked side-by-side in an energetic assembly-line environment. Each location packed thousands of meals within hours, contributing to the overall million-meal achievement.

“Every year at our annual Christmas Outreach, I’m blown away by the selfless hearts in our community as people all across the state put the love of God into action,” said Tim Lucas, founder and lead pastor of Liquid Church. “By packing over a million nutritious meals, we are making a lasting impact for families battling hunger worldwide and bringing the hope of Christ at Christmas to those who need it most.”

Liquid Church once again partnered with Rise Against Hunger, an international humanitarian organization committed to ending hunger by empowering communities, nourishing lives, and responding to global emergencies. Volunteers packed meals at Liquid Church locations in Princeton, Parsippany, Wayne, Somerset, Mountainside, and Garwood.

“At Liquid Church, it’s our heart to serve others—both locally here in New Jersey and globally in countries like Zambia, where we continue our mission to provide clean, safe drinking water,” Lucas added. “The overwhelming response from our community makes this outreach possible. We simply could not reach the million-meal mark without the incredible support of volunteers who share our vision.”

For more information on upcoming outreach opportunities, visit LiquidChurch.com/ChristmasOutreach.

Liquid Church is one of New Jersey’s fastest-growing Christian churches. Founded in 2007 by Lead Pastor Tim Lucas, the church’s vision is to “Saturate the State with the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” with six physical campuses across Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, and Union Counties. More than 5,000 people participate weekly through in-person services and Church Online. Global outreach efforts include building hundreds of clean-water wells throughout Africa and Central America. NPR, CNN, FOX News, and TIME magazine have featured Liquid Church’s innovative ministry. Learn more at www.LiquidChurch.com.

Rise Against Hunger is an international humanitarian organization growing a global movement to end hunger through community empowerment, nutritional support, and crisis response. With U.S. locations and five international offices, the organization provides immediate food assistance while implementing sustainable, long-term solutions to lift communities out of hunger. Learn more at www.riseagainsthunger.org.