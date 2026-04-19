Homeless Solutions Builds Dreams with Supporters at 26th Annual Dream Builders’ Bash

MORRIS COUNTY — Homeless Solutions recently celebrated its 26th Annual Dream Builders’ Bash on Friday, March 27.

The ‘Bash’ is the non-profit’s largest yearly fundraiser in support of the shelter programs and services it offers for people who are experiencing homelessness and housing instability in Morris County, to help them regain their independence. The Mansion at Mountain Lakes provided a stunning new venue for this year’s event, “Building Dreams Together” celebrating the importance of community and paying tribute to honorees who have made immeasurable impact on the organization.



Mary LeBlanc was honored with Homeless Solutions’ Dream Builder Award in recognition of her remarkable 30-year commitment to the organization. From volunteer to leadership donor, Board Trustee, and interim CEO in 2024, Mary has worn many hats in service to HSI’s mission — bringing her operational expertise and a deep, unwavering dedication to those the organization serves at every step of the way.



Parsippany-based Liquid Church was honored with the Mary E. Van Kirk Volunteer Spirit Award for showing care and compassion through volunteerism. They are true stewards of the community, and as Pastor Keon Carpenter affirmed in his speech, “we’re never too far from the people we’re serving.”



Bash guests enjoyed cocktails, dinner, dancing, and silent and live auctions, highlighted by a moving – and lively – appeal preceded by reflections from Leo, a current Transitional Housing Program participant. A single father who lost his home after a layoff and the passing of his wife, Leo and his teenage daughter found Homeless Solutions while navigating grief and hardship. Through his determination to take advantage of every opportunity HSI offered, the two are now thriving and preparing to sign a lease on a place of their own. As Leo put it, “Homeless Solutions treats us with dignity, humility and with pride. Since Homeless Solutions saved me, I now call it ‘Home Plus.’”



HSI CEO Jaclyn Stoll was joined by local dignitaries including Senator Anthony Bucco, Assemblywoman Marisa Sweeney, current and past HSI Board of Trustees members, and remarkable sponsors among the nearly 250 attendees. Together, they helped raise $440,000 in support of HSI’s mission to empower neighbors like Leo in attaining lasting housing stability.

About Homeless Solutions

Our Philosophy is “A Hand UP, not a HandOUT.” Since 1983, Homeless Solutions has been helping people experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity in our community. As a private, nonprofit organization, we are unique in what we do. We offer more than just a healthy meal and a place to sleep. We create pathways for people to rebuild stability, achieve lasting housing and pursue their long-term goals.



What sets Homeless Solutions apart from others is our comprehensive continuum of housing options, including our Main Shelter, Transitional Housing Program (THP) for families, Warming Center for individuals living unsheltered during the winter, Mt. Kemble Home for senior women, Women’s Campus for single women, and 72 additional units of affordable rental housing, owned and operated by HSI, throughout Morris County. Each of our programs is designed to meet people where they are and support their journey to sustainable housing.



For more information on how you can support Homeless Solutions click here.