CEOs Who Outsmart The World, But Not Their Unquenchable Desire For Love – A Tragedy In Three Acts 

The funniest thing about love is that it doesn’t forgive any of us. At least once in our lives, love has had a better hand of cards than we did, and it played them damn right. We inhaled it like poison, blind in our devotion to the one who made us rage. Oh, love and rage. A fatal intertwining, worthy of Kafka’s writing. That gentleman really knew what he was talking about. Many people struggle to recover after reading Kafka. Too bad he died as a relatively unknown author, believing himself to be a failure. Anyways, the point is, love, in its sly omnipotence, gets even the most impenetrable of us, even those who self-proclaim themselves as if they were these unmovable towers of reason, bastions against the chaos of emotion.

Even the CEOs who outsmart the world, telling themselves they are immune, that they can observe without feeling, that they can dissect love with intellect alone, they cannot. At least, not all of the time. Love thrives precisely where pride trembles, and in that quiet capitulation to the absurd and the ineffable, CEOs are revealed not just as rulers of their empires, but as fragile witnesses to their own hearts, things they have treated for too long as mere organs. Or maybe, they are not wrong on this one. The heart might truly be just an organ, far from the metaphors it has long been burdened with. Either way, whether because of the heart, a brain malfunction, or compulsive behavior, love exists. Just imagine a fancy CEO, obsessed enough with themselves to have their name tattooed on every gadget they use, meeting a partner who embodies pure love. It must be absolutely hilarious.

Act I – How Desire Emerges Before Conscious Awareness, Disrupting Even The Most Calculated Minds

Even the sharpest, most calculating minds, people who schedule their lives down to the minute, who can forecast markets and plan empires, aren’t immune to the slow, quiet pull of desire. For it doesn’t arrive as a storm; it sneaks in, a shadow brushing against the edges of thought, unnoticed at first. Seeing their name pop up on your phone first thing in the morning, hearing a certain tone in their voice, noticing tiny habits that make them unmistakably themselves, these are the things that train the brain before the conscious mind has a chance to catch on. Anyhow, the tragedy truly begins when that person disappears for a while, even briefly, and the brain suddenly notices the void. Absence makes the anticipation spike, desire intensifies, and what once felt optional now feels like a necessity, like a room full of people who run out of oxygen, and they are all fighting for the single individual holding the disposable cylinder. That individual is the one who left you linger in absence.

The culminating point of Act I: Even the most rational, disciplined individuals, the ones who pride themselves on control, can find themselves caught off guard, subtly reshaped by forces they didn’t even know existed. Logic can map out markets, but it cannot map out longing.

Act II – How Emotional Impulses Override Rational Planning, Leaving Ambition Vulnerable

Ambition is a funny thing. It makes you think you’re in full control, that your plans, spreadsheets, and strategies can bend the world to your will. And then a smile, a glance, a fleeting moment, and suddenly, everything shifts. The brain isn’t a neat machine, and emotion sits at the table, whispering instructions your conscious mind doesn’t even hear. Even the most disciplined planners, CEOs, strategists, people who think in charts, find priorities bending, goals realigning, decisions quietly influenced by attachment, desire, or simple curiosity. The only logical explanation? The prefrontal cortex, which governs long-term planning, is continually influenced by limbic structures such as the amygdala, which respond to immediate emotional salience, and the insula, which monitors internal bodily states, creating a tension between reason and affect. Studies on decision-making under stress or social influence reveal that even highly disciplined individuals can be swayed by desire, attachment, or fear, often without realizing it. Ambition, carefully cultivated through military-like routines, incentives, and cognitive discipline, is especially vulnerable when emotions introduce uncertainty into assessments of risk or reward.

The culminating point of Act II: The cruel joke is that this is universal. We like to imagine ourselves immune, but human beings are wired to respond, to anticipate, to crave. And that craving doesn’t check your calendar or respect your objectives. It just is.

Act III – When Love Meets Consequence: Lessons from Suppressed Emotions

Even the most disciplined CEOs can be blindsided by the heart. Imagine someone who runs an empire, whose life revolves around control and precision, falling for the wrong person, someone whose charm masks recklessness, whose presence slowly erodes both emotional and financial stability. Funds mismanaged, accounts exposed, decisions clouded by attachment, entire empires can wobble because the heart refuses to stay in its lane. This is why a business password manager, multi-factor authentication, and compartmentalized control of business assets are not boring rules. They are lifelines, particularly the business password manager, as they ensure that when emotions may rage, access remains impenetrable. Love may pierce the armor of pride, it always does, but it should never pierce the value of an enterprise.

But beyond spreadsheets and digital safeguards lies the deeper lesson, the one that informs us about how suppressing emotion doesn’t make us invincible but blind. Denying longing warps judgment, builds tension, and amplifies risk. Emotions are not weaknesses, they are signals, guides, sometimes inconvenient, sometimes terrifying, but always telling you something you need to know. Ignoring them might preserve a sense of control for a while, but sooner or later, the heart asserts itself in ways that can be costly or enlightening.

Learning to see, respect, and navigate your own feelings without surrendering entirely is perhaps the hardest, and most necessary thing one must learn throughout their journey on Earth.

​