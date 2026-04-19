Parsippany Welcome Bridge Invites Residents to Monthly Community Gathering

PARSIPPANY — Whether you’re new to town or have lived in Parsippany for years, residents are invited to come together for an evening of connection, conversation, and community at the Parsippany Welcome Bridge.

The monthly gathering, held on the fourth Wednesday of each month, offers a welcoming space for neighbors to meet, build friendships, and learn about local programs and services. The next meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 22, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to stop by at any time.

Hosted at the Parsippany United Methodist Church, located at 903 South Beverwyck Road, the event features games, refreshments, and engaging conversations designed to bring residents closer together. Childcare is also available, making it easier for families to participate.

Organizers say the goal of Parsippany Welcome Bridge is simple: to create a sense of belonging and strengthen community ties across the township.

“Come out this Wednesday if you are a newbie to Parsippany or a longtime resident,” said Alison Cogan. “It’s a great opportunity to break up your week, meet your community, and have a little game-night fun.”

The event is open to everyone, and all are encouraged to attend and experience the welcoming spirit that continues to make Parsippany a strong and connected community.

For more information, residents can contact [email protected].