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Parsippany Welcome Bridge Invites Residents to Monthly Community Gathering

Come out this Wednesday—whether you’re new to Parsippany or a longtime resident—for a welcoming evening of community, conversation, and game-night fun at Parsippany Welcome Bridge.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Whether you’re new to town or have lived in Parsippany for years, residents are invited to come together for an evening of connection, conversation, and community at the Parsippany Welcome Bridge.

The monthly gathering, held on the fourth Wednesday of each month, offers a welcoming space for neighbors to meet, build friendships, and learn about local programs and services. The next meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 22, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to stop by at any time.

Hosted at the Parsippany United Methodist Church, located at 903 South Beverwyck Road, the event features games, refreshments, and engaging conversations designed to bring residents closer together. Childcare is also available, making it easier for families to participate.

Organizers say the goal of Parsippany Welcome Bridge is simple: to create a sense of belonging and strengthen community ties across the township.

“Come out this Wednesday if you are a newbie to Parsippany or a longtime resident,” said Alison Cogan. “It’s a great opportunity to break up your week, meet your community, and have a little game-night fun.”

The event is open to everyone, and all are encouraged to attend and experience the welcoming spirit that continues to make Parsippany a strong and connected community.

For more information, residents can contact [email protected].

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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