Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Winterfest 2025 Spreads Joy With Santa Visit and Community Festivities

Kiana Hangar, 9, and Sasha Hanger, 4, share their Christmas wishes with Santa during the festive celebration, smiling brightly as they tell him what they hope to find under the tree this year.
Anikait Sota
By Anikait Sota
PARSIPPANY — Winterfest 2025 brought holiday magic to the heart of Lake Hiawatha on Friday, December 5, as families gathered at the gazebo on North Beverwyck Road for an evening filled with festive cheer. Presented by Friends of Lake Hiawatha the beloved community tradition once again drew crowds of residents eager to celebrate the season together.

Alexis Averett, 10, enjoys the holiday festivities with a bright smile, taking in the magic of the community celebration.

Children lined up to meet Santa Claus, sharing their Christmas wishes while volunteers served warm hot chocolate and freshly baked cookies generously donated by Foodtown. Gracy delighted young attendees with colorful face painting, and cheerful elves, along with festive holiday music, created a joyful atmosphere throughout the night.

A highlight of the celebration was a special giveaway sponsored by Unity Bank. Attendees entered for a chance to win a boys and a girls bicycle, adding excitement to the evening before the lucky winners were announced.

With smiling families, twinkling lights, and a strong sense of community pride, Winterfest 2025 continued its cherished tradition in Parsippany. The event once again showcased the spirit of Lake Hiawatha—bringing neighbors together to share warmth, joy, and holiday celebration.

Mayor James Barberio and Council Vice President Frank Neglia gather around Santa and his cheerful helpers, adding to the holiday spirit as families enjoyed the festive celebration.
Santa shows a warm burst of emotion as Publisher Frank Cahill hands him his Christmas wish list, creating a lighthearted and memorable moment during the holiday celebration.
Parsippany’s Councilwoman Judy Hernandez greets residents with a warm smile during the festive celebration, sharing in the community spirit of the evening.
Democratic Mayor-Elect Pulkit Desai and his wife, Sangeeta, join Santa at Winterfest, sharing smiles and holiday cheer as families gathered in Lake Hiawatha for the festive community celebration.
A brightly decorated Winterfest sign welcomed families to Lake Hiawatha, setting the tone for an evening filled with holiday cheer and community spirit.

Friends of Lake Hiawatha is a dedicated community organization committed to enhancing the quality of life throughout the Lake Hiawatha neighborhood. Through volunteer-driven initiatives, beautification projects, and family-friendly events like Winterfest, the group works tirelessly to strengthen community pride and create meaningful opportunities for residents to come together. Their efforts continue to make Lake Hiawatha a vibrant, welcoming, and connected part of Parsippany.

Superior Court Moves Election Contest Forward; Trial Framework Approved
Anikait (Nick) Sota, a senior at Mountain Lakes High School, is making an impact in journalism, service, and innovation. A contributor to Parsippany Focus, Morris Focus, and Parsippany Focus Magazine, his articles have earned over 100,000 career views. As founder of the Parsippany Cube Club, he has taught 500+ students, raised $15,000 for families, and received recognition from a Congresswoman, Governor, State Senator, Assembly members, and local leaders. He founded Grantly, connecting hundreds of small business owners with vital grants. Beyond writing and entrepreneurship, Anikait speaks on AI in nonprofits—including at Kiwanis events and statewide trainings.
