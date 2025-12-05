Friday, December 5, 2025
Nicholas Bronzino Recognized for Outstanding Leadership at Parsippany PAL

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany PAL Executive Director Nicholas Bronzino is being recognized for the exceptional impact he has made in just his first year with the Parsippany PAL, where his leadership has strengthened youth programs, expanded outreach, and brought new energy to one of Parsippany’s most important community organizations.

From day one, Bronzino has focused on enhancing opportunities for local families, building strong partnerships, and creating programs that reflect the needs of Parsippany’s growing and diverse community. His efforts have already resulted in increased participation and a renewed sense of excitement around PAL activities.

Bronzino received a special acknowledgment from Shop Morris County, which periodically highlights individuals who make a significant difference in their towns. Founder Giovanni DiDomenico praised Bronzino’s fast-moving progress and dedication.

“Nicholas stepped into his role and immediately started making a difference,” DiDomenico said. “In just one year, he has created momentum that many organizations hope to build over several. He is exactly the kind of community-focused leader we want to recognize.”

Bronzino expressed gratitude for the recognition and spoke about what motivates him in his work with the PAL.

“I am truly honored,” Bronzino said. “My goal has always been to create meaningful experiences for our youth and to build a stronger community around them. Seeing families benefit from our programs is the most rewarding part.”

Shop Morris County will feature Bronzino in an upcoming community spotlight, offering residents a closer look at his work and vision for the future of the Parsippany PAL.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
