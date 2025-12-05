Senator Pennacchio Honors Phyllis Corsi, a 100-Year-Old War Bride Who Made Parsippany Her Home

PARSIPPANY — A remarkable century of life was celebrated recently as Senator Joe Pennacchio presented a proclamation to Phyllis Corsi, recognizing her extraordinary journey and her deep connection to Parsippany, Boonton Township, and now Montville.

Born on November 7, 1925, in Leeds, England, Corsi grew up during the World War II era. During the war, she met the American serviceman who would become her husband. The two married, and in 1947, Corsi traveled to the United States as a war bride, bringing with her their one-year-old daughter.

Corsi began her American life in Newark, later moving to Parsippany in 1956, where she and her family became part of the town’s early growth. In 1972, she moved to Boonton Township, where she lived until her husband’s passing in 2008.

Staff members at Mira Vie in Montville gather around 100-year-old Phyllis Corsi as Senator Joe Pennacchio presents her with an official proclamation honoring her remarkable life and legacy.

Now a resident of Mira Vie in Montville, Corsi continues to share her stories, her warmth, and her remarkable perspective shaped by 100 years of life experiences. From wartime England to modern Morris County, she has witnessed profound change and embraced every stage of her journey with resilience and grace.

During the proclamation presentation, Senator Pennacchio praised Corsi’s longevity, courage, and the meaningful contributions she has made to the communities she has called home.

Corsi’s life story stands as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by war brides and the lasting impact they have had on families and communities across New Jersey.