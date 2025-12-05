Friday, December 5, 2025
Board of Education Schedules Special Meeting to Discuss PILOT Agreements

Frank A. Calabria Education Center
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany–Troy Hills Board of Education has announced it will hold a Special Board Meeting on Monday, December 15, to discuss upcoming Payment in place of Taxes (PILOT) agreements connected to development projects within the township.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Calabria Education Center, located at 292 Parsippany Road.

According to the district, the session will focus solely on discussion related to the PILOT agreements and their potential financial and educational impact on the school system. These types of agreements, often tied to large-scale redevelopment, can influence long-term revenue streams for the district, making them a significant topic for both school officials and residents.

The Board noted that no formal action will be taken during the meeting.

Residents are encouraged to attend and stay informed as the Board reviews how these proposed agreements may affect the district’s future budgeting and planning.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
