Grand Re-Opening and 5-Year Anniversary Celebration at GEICO Morris Plains

MORRIS PLAINS — On Saturday, November 15, marked an exciting milestone for GEICO Morris Plains as the local insurance office celebrated both its Grand Re-Opening and 5-Year Anniversary with a vibrant ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by community leaders, customers, and partners.

Mayor Jason Karr honors GEICO Morris Plains Owner Christian Aracena with a Key to Morris Plains, recognizing the agency’s five years of service to the community.

The GEICO Morris Plains Local Office—led by Local Owner/Agent Christian Aracena—has become a trusted resource for Morris County residents seeking auto, homeowners, renters, motorcycle, and business insurance. Over the past five years, the agency has expanded its customer base and strengthened its commitment to exceptional local service.

A Celebration With Community Leaders

The ribbon-cutting ceremony included:

Jason Karr , Mayor of Morris Plains

, Mayor of Morris Plains Frank L. Cahill, Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the Parsippany Economic Development Committee

Both officials offered congratulations, praising GEICO Morris Plains for its ongoing dedication to supporting the community and serving local residents with reliable insurance guidance.

Message From the Owner

Local Owner Christian Aracena expressed his appreciation for the support the agency has received since first opening its doors. “This celebration is not just about our business—it’s about the community that helped us grow,” Aracena said. “I’m incredibly grateful to our customers, our partners, and especially our team. Their trust and commitment have made the past five years possible, and I look forward to many more years of serving Morris Plains and the surrounding communities.”

Frank Cahill shakes hands with Owner Christian Aracena, offering congratulations during the GEICO Morris Plains Grand Re-Opening and 5-Year Anniversary event.

Thank You to the Community

Aracena and his team extended heartfelt thanks to:

Loyal customers

Local families

Community partners

Business organizations

The dedicated GEICO Morris Plains staff

Their continued support has positioned the office as one of the area’s most dependable insurance resources.

Looking Ahead

With the Grand Re-Opening complete, GEICO Morris Plains remains committed to:

Fast and responsive customer service

Competitive coverage options

Personalized, local insurance guidance

Active involvement in Morris Plains, Parsippany, and all of Morris County

Here’s to many more years of growth, service, and community partnership!