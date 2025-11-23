Grand Re-Opening and 5-Year Anniversary Celebration at GEICO Morris Plains

MORRIS PLAINS — On Saturday, November 15, marked an exciting milestone for GEICO Morris Plains as the local insurance office celebrated both its Grand Re-Opening and 5-Year Anniversary with a vibrant ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by community leaders, customers, and partners.
The GEICO Morris Plains Local Office—led by Local Owner/Agent Christian Aracena—has become a trusted resource for Morris County residents seeking auto, homeowners, renters, motorcycle, and business insurance. Over the past five years, the agency has expanded its customer base and strengthened its commitment to exceptional local service.
A Celebration With Community Leaders
The ribbon-cutting ceremony included:
- Jason Karr, Mayor of Morris Plains
- Frank L. Cahill, Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the Parsippany Economic Development Committee
Both officials offered congratulations, praising GEICO Morris Plains for its ongoing dedication to supporting the community and serving local residents with reliable insurance guidance.
Message From the Owner
Local Owner Christian Aracena expressed his appreciation for the support the agency has received since first opening its doors. “This celebration is not just about our business—it’s about the community that helped us grow,” Aracena said. “I’m incredibly grateful to our customers, our partners, and especially our team. Their trust and commitment have made the past five years possible, and I look forward to many more years of serving Morris Plains and the surrounding communities.”
Thank You to the Community
Aracena and his team extended heartfelt thanks to:
- Loyal customers
- Local families
- Community partners
- Business organizations
- The dedicated GEICO Morris Plains staff
Their continued support has positioned the office as one of the area’s most dependable insurance resources.
Looking Ahead
With the Grand Re-Opening complete, GEICO Morris Plains remains committed to:
- Fast and responsive customer service
- Competitive coverage options
- Personalized, local insurance guidance
- Active involvement in Morris Plains, Parsippany, and all of Morris County
Here’s to many more years of growth, service, and community partnership!