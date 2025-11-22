Sewa Diwali Volunteers Deliver More Than 4,500 Pounds of Food to Parsippany Pantry

PARSIPPANY — A remarkable display of community spirit filled the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills last week as volunteers from several local and regional organizations came together to deliver more than 4,500 pounds of non-perishable food to the Parsippany Food Pantry, ensuring families in need will be supported throughout the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.

The effort was part of Sewa Diwali, a nationwide initiative rooted in the guiding belief that “Service to Humanity is Service to Divinity.” Started in 2018 with the simple idea of giving back during the Hindu festival of Diwali, the project has grown into one of the largest multi-faith, volunteer-driven food collections in the United States.

This year, the initiative spans 38 states, more than 200 townships, and over 250 partner organizations. In 2023, Sewa Diwali volunteers collected 720,000 pounds of food nationwide; this year, the goal is an unprecedented 1 million pounds.

Major Contributions Across Morris County

Parsippany led a strong showing once again, collecting more than 4,500 pounds of food for its local pantry. Additional contributions included:

5,900 lbs donated to the Interfaith Food Pantry in Morris Plains

donated to the Interfaith Food Pantry in Morris Plains 1,800 lbs donated to the Montville Kiwanis Food Pantry

These totals reflect the generosity of township families who answered the call to help neighbors facing hardship during the holiday months.

Community Organizations Unite

This year’s collection was powered by volunteers from a wide coalition of community groups, including:

HSS – Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh

Sewa International

ISKCON

BAPS

Hindus of Parsippany

Krypton Warriors Robotics

Samskrita Bharati

Chatham & Madison Indian Community

Central Middle School

Brooklawn Middle School

Students from both Parsippany middle schools played a particularly enthusiastic role, helping transportation, sorting, and packing efforts to meet the growing demand.

Town Leaders Praise the Volunteers

Mayor James Barberio applauded the initiative and the volunteers who made it possible.

“One can at a time, you’ve demonstrated that every act of kindness makes a difference,” the Mayor said. “This impact is profound for the many residents of Parsippany who are facing challenges. You’ve ushered in the season of light and giving, and I extend my heartfelt appreciation.”

Town officials emphasized that all donated food will stay local and directly support families who rely on the Parsippany Food Pantry, noting the critical importance of annual drives like this one in keeping shelves stocked through the winter.