Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Santa, Sausage, and Smiles: American Legion Hosts Holiday Breakfast for a Cause

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The holiday spirit is coming to town early this year as American Legion Unit 249 prepares to host a festive “Breakfast with Santa” on Saturday, December 7, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at their post located at 91 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha.

Designed for children and families across the Parsippany-Troy Hills community, the event promises fun activities, a holiday-themed craft table, and a chance for young guests to meet both Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus in person.

In the true spirit of giving, attendees are asked to either bring a new, unwrapped toy (suitable for children from birth to 18 years old) or contribute a $6.00 donation. Toys for older children, especially those aged 12 to 18, are in the highest demand. Organizers ask that no stuffed animals be donated.

As a thank-you for their generosity, guests will enjoy a warm breakfast including pancakes with assorted toppings, sausage, bacon, orange juice, hot chocolate, and more.

“Our goal is to spread holiday cheer while also supporting families who might be struggling this season,” said an event coordinator from American Legion Unit 249. “We’re thrilled to invite the community into our space for something joyful and meaningful.”

The event will also feature a variety of children’s games and craft activities, making it the perfect opportunity for families to take holiday photos and share in the season’s magic.

For more information or questions, residents can call (973) 335-9266.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
