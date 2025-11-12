Successful Vendor Fair Held at American Legion Post 249

PARSIPPANY — The American Legion Post 249 recently held another successful vendor fair, featuring 17 vendors from across Morris County. The event offered a diverse selection of handmade goods and collectible items, drawing steady foot traffic and enthusiastic shoppers throughout the day.

Customers left with both their purchases and smiles, enjoying the festive atmosphere and unique offerings. The event was made possible thanks to the hard work of Legion volunteers and the dedication of the participating vendors.

Proceeds from the fair will be donated to a variety of veterans organizations in need. The American Legion Post 249 extends its gratitude to everyone who contributed to the event’s success and looks forward to welcoming the community back for next year’s fair.