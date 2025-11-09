Rescued from Puppy Mill, High-Energy Pup Yoshi Looks for a Fresh Start in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Her start in life was anything but fair. Born into a commercial breeding operation and deemed unfit for sale, a 5-month-old puppy named Yoshi faced an uncertain fate. But thanks to the efforts of Wise Animal Rescue and their recent partnership to save unwanted dogs from puppy mills, this spirited Beagle–Plott Hound mix now has a second chance—and she’s hoping her forever home might be right here in Parsippany.

Yoshi was born on June 23 and currently weighs about 20 pounds. She’s expected to grow to around 40–50 pounds and is full of youthful energy and curiosity. Her joyful spirit stands in sharp contrast to the trauma many animals face in overbreeding operations.

“Yoshi was discarded simply because of her appearance and the fact that no one wanted to buy her,” a representative from Wise Animal Rescue said. “Thankfully, we were able to step in before she was euthanized.”

Despite her early hardships, Yoshi is described as a “happy, high-energy girl who loves to play and explore.” She adores other dogs, enjoys time with children, and quickly wins over everyone she meets. Her ideal home would include a fenced yard or another young, playful dog.

Currently being fostered in New Jersey, Yoshi is working on potty training, is crate-trained, and already enjoys leash walks. She is available for adoption in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and other neighboring states.

WISE, a volunteer-run nonprofit, asks for a minimum $850 donation to support the rescue’s overall operations. While the fee may not go directly toward Yoshi’s care, it helps fund veterinary treatment, training, and transport for dozens of animals in need.

Residents interested in adopting Yoshi or learning more about Wise Animal Rescue can visit WiseAnimalRescue.org.

In a community like Parsippany—where neighbors consistently rally behind meaningful causes—Yoshi’s story is a reminder of how compassion can change lives, both canine and human.