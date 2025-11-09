Monday, November 10, 2025
HomeLocal NewsRescued from Puppy Mill, High-Energy Pup Yoshi Looks for a Fresh Start...
Local News

Rescued from Puppy Mill, High-Energy Pup Yoshi Looks for a Fresh Start in Parsippany

Yoshi, a 5-month-old Beagle–Plott Hound mix rescued from a puppy mill, is full of energy and love—now waiting for her forever home through Wise Animal Rescue.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2439

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Her start in life was anything but fair. Born into a commercial breeding operation and deemed unfit for sale, a 5-month-old puppy named Yoshi faced an uncertain fate. But thanks to the efforts of Wise Animal Rescue and their recent partnership to save unwanted dogs from puppy mills, this spirited Beagle–Plott Hound mix now has a second chance—and she’s hoping her forever home might be right here in Parsippany.

Yoshi was born on June 23 and currently weighs about 20 pounds. She’s expected to grow to around 40–50 pounds and is full of youthful energy and curiosity. Her joyful spirit stands in sharp contrast to the trauma many animals face in overbreeding operations.

“Yoshi was discarded simply because of her appearance and the fact that no one wanted to buy her,” a representative from Wise Animal Rescue said. “Thankfully, we were able to step in before she was euthanized.”

Despite her early hardships, Yoshi is described as a “happy, high-energy girl who loves to play and explore.” She adores other dogs, enjoys time with children, and quickly wins over everyone she meets. Her ideal home would include a fenced yard or another young, playful dog.

Currently being fostered in New Jersey, Yoshi is working on potty training, is crate-trained, and already enjoys leash walks. She is available for adoption in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and other neighboring states.

WISE, a volunteer-run nonprofit, asks for a minimum $850 donation to support the rescue’s overall operations. While the fee may not go directly toward Yoshi’s care, it helps fund veterinary treatment, training, and transport for dozens of animals in need.

Residents interested in adopting Yoshi or learning more about Wise Animal Rescue can visit WiseAnimalRescue.org.

In a community like Parsippany—where neighbors consistently rally behind meaningful causes—Yoshi’s story is a reminder of how compassion can change lives, both canine and human.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Women’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills Spreads Holiday Cheer to Deployed Soldiers
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »