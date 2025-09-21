Monday, September 22, 2025
Six Candidates Vie for Seats on Parsippany Board of Education

Frank A. Calabria Education Center
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Six residents are running for election to the Parsippany–Troy Hills Board of Education in the upcoming General Election on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Voters will select three members to serve three-year terms on the nine-member board.

The candidates include incumbents and newcomers who share a commitment to Parsippany’s students and schools.

  • Jack S. Raia, 15 Brooklawn Drive, Morris Plains
  • Lamia R. Elharairi, 4 Ambler Way, Parsippany – running under the slogan “Educate, Empower, Elevate”
  • Dhaval Shah, 86 South Powder Mill Road, Morris Plains
  • Alison Cogan, 4 Faber Road, Parsippany – “Educate, Empower, Elevate”
  • Michelle Shappell, 25 Alan Drive, Parsippany – “Educate, Empower, Elevate”
  • Susy Golderer, 187 Vail Road, Parsippany

The election will determine who will help shape policy, oversee budgets, and guide the district’s educational priorities. With more than 7,000 students enrolled in the Parsippany–Troy Hills School District, the Board of Education plays a critical role in ensuring academic success and fiscal responsibility.

Residents are encouraged to learn more about each candidate and make their voices heard at the polls on November 4.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
