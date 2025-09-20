Sunday, September 21, 2025
Parsippany United Methodist Church to Host Annual Blessing of the Animals

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany United Methodist Church will hold its annual “Blessing of the Animals” service on Sunday, September 28, at 10:00 a.m. The event will take place at the church, located at 903 South Beverwyck Road.

Community members are invited to bring their pets—whether furry, feathered, or scaly—for a special blessing. The tradition celebrates the bond between people and their animals, recognizing the joy and companionship pets bring to families.

All are welcome to attend this family-friendly service, which has become a cherished tradition for pet owners across the township.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
