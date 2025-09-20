Parsippany United Methodist Church to Host Annual Blessing of the Animals

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany United Methodist Church will hold its annual “Blessing of the Animals” service on Sunday, September 28, at 10:00 a.m. The event will take place at the church, located at 903 South Beverwyck Road.

Community members are invited to bring their pets—whether furry, feathered, or scaly—for a special blessing. The tradition celebrates the bond between people and their animals, recognizing the joy and companionship pets bring to families.

All are welcome to attend this family-friendly service, which has become a cherished tradition for pet owners across the township.