Littleton’s Fifth Grade Hosts “Pancakes & Pajamas” Fundraiser at IHOP

PARSIPPANY — Littleton Elementary School’s fifth-grade class is inviting the community to a fun and delicious fundraiser, “Pancakes & Pajamas,” at IHOP, located at 792 Route 46, Parsippany.

The event will be held on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Families, friends, and supporters are encouraged to come dressed in their coziest pajamas and enjoy breakfast favorites all day long.

IHOP will donate 20% of all proceeds from both dine-in and take-out orders to benefit the Littleton Class of 2026. Guests must present the event flyer or show it on their phone to participate.

This event combines community spirit with a fun theme, ensuring students and their families can share a memorable day while raising funds for school activities.