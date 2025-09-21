Monday, September 22, 2025
Littleton’s Fifth Grade Hosts “Pancakes & Pajamas” Fundraiser at IHOP

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Littleton Elementary School’s fifth-grade class is inviting the community to a fun and delicious fundraiser, “Pancakes & Pajamas,” at IHOP, located at 792 Route 46, Parsippany.

The event will be held on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Families, friends, and supporters are encouraged to come dressed in their coziest pajamas and enjoy breakfast favorites all day long.

IHOP will donate 20% of all proceeds from both dine-in and take-out orders to benefit the Littleton Class of 2026. Guests must present the event flyer or show it on their phone to participate.

This event combines community spirit with a fun theme, ensuring students and their families can share a memorable day while raising funds for school activities.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
