Saturday, September 6, 2025
Parsippany Man, 30, Drowns in Delaware River

Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, a 70,000-acre park with diverse trails, waterfalls, forests, and the Delaware River itself.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — A Parsippany man tragically drowned in the Delaware River on Tuesday, September 2, according to the National Park Service.

Rangers were dispatched to the Kittatinny Point picnic at 4:10 p.m. on a report of a drowning. Officials said Fausto Berrezueta Morquecho, 30, of Parsippany, was swimming with his family when the incident occurred.

According to investigators, Morquecho attempted to swim across the river but became exhausted and slipped under the water, which reaches depths of up to 17 feet in that area. He was not wearing a life jacket. Rangers were able to pull him from the river, but he did not survive.

The National Park Service noted that, on average, two people drown in the Upper Delaware River each year. Significantly, officials emphasized that no one wearing a life jacket has ever drowned in the river.

“While the river may look serene and peaceful, looks can be deceiving,” said Eric Linaris, a spokesperson for the National Park Service. “The current is often stronger than it appears, and conditions are constantly changing. New obstacles can emerge after high water events or be invisible from the surface. Moving water can be very dangerous and can still be quite cold even on a warm day, leading to shock.”

Officials urged all visitors to wear correctly fitted, U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets when swimming, fishing, floating, or boating in the Delaware River.

