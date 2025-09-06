Motor Vehicle Crash Leads to DWI Arrest on Route 10

PARSIPPANY – On Monday, August 25, Sgt. Ferreira, Patrolman Lenahan, and Patrolman Justin Gosden responded to the area of Route 10 East and District 1515 for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a disabled vehicle on the shoulder and in the travel lane.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with Carl Engstrom, 66, Summit, who reported that another vehicle nearly struck his car, causing him to swerve into a parked trailer. Due to the severity of the crash, Engstrom requested medical evaluation by EMS.

While assisting Engstrom, EMS personnel advised officers that they detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath. Officers continued their investigation and also noted the odor. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered. During testing, Engstrom disclosed that he was missing several toes, which he said impacted his balance. Despite these limitations, Engstrom consented to attempt the tests. Based on observations and the totality of the circumstances, Engstrom was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated.

At police headquarters, Engstrom consented to provide breath samples, which revealed a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of 0.11 percent. He was charged with Driving While Intoxicated (39:4-50) and Reckless Driving (39:3-96). His vehicle was impounded by Eagle Towing.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.