Historic HBCU Rivalry Takes Over MetLife Stadium as Morehouse Clashes with Howard

Located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium is a significant regional sports venue for residents of Parsippany-Troy Hills, situated just 26 miles away—about a 31-minute drive. This proximity makes upcoming events particularly relevant to the local community. For instance, on Saturday, September 13, 2025, the stadium will host the 2025 HBCU NY Classic, a premier college football showdown between the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers and the Howard University Bison. This major event is likely to attract many local sports fans from Parsippany and surrounding areas, who often attend or follow the high-profile games hosted at the prominent New Jersey stadium.

The anticipation for this rematch is exceptionally high, especially following Howard's 35-21 victory in 2024. Still, the historic nature of this specific college football rivalry adds a layer of unpredictability that numbers alone cannot capture.

A Storied Rivalry Renewed

This is the revival of the historic “Howard/’Spel-House” rivalry. Due to Morehouse being a Division II program and Howard competing in Division I, these two schools rarely meet on the gridiron. Therefore, the HBCU NY Classic provides the essential stage for this meaningful college football contest, preserving a foundational part of HBCU heritage for a national audience. The rarity of the game itself makes it a must-see event.

The 2024 Rematch

Looking back at the 2024 Classic gives crucial insight. Howard established dominance early, leading to their decisive 35-21 win. Quarterback Jaylon Tolbert was instrumental, throwing for four touchdowns.

Moreover, Morehouse showed flashes of brilliance despite the loss. Wide receiver Ajani Williams was a clear standout with two touchdowns, while linebacker Caleb Grant was a defensive force with a game-high 12 tackles. This history sets a compelling stage for revenge or a repeat performance.

Key Players to Watch

Both teams bring significant talent to the field. The players who will likely determine the outcome are worth noting, especially after their 2024 campaigns.

Morehouse Maroon Tigers The defense is anchored by First-Team All-SIAC selection Caleb Grant , also known as the “Tackle Machine.” His ability to disrupt the backfield is critical. On offense, quarterback Miles Scott will be tasked with leading the charge.

The defense is anchored by First-Team All-SIAC selection , also known as the “Tackle Machine.” His ability to disrupt the backfield is critical. On offense, quarterback will be tasked with leading the charge. Howard University Bison The offense relies on a balanced attack. Running back Jarett Hunter, who led the team with 755 rushing yards in 2024, is a primary threat. Defensively, lineman CJ Wesley is a standout performer capable of shutting down drives.

What to Expect in 2025

It seems that Morehouse’s formidable defense, led by Grant, will be tested against Howard’s consistent and multifaceted offense. The central question is whether Morehouse has developed enough offensive firepower to support its defensive stars. To be sure, this will be a hard-fought battle of will and strategy, making it one of the most anticipated games in HBCU college football this season.