Community Invited to Celebrate Italian Night at Parsippany PAL Center

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills School District’s Italian Department is inviting residents to a lively celebration of Italian heritage and culture at Italian Night on Wednesday, October 15, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Parsippany PAL Center. The free, family-friendly event is open to the entire community, with special programming designed for elementary-aged children and their families.

A Night Filled with Italian Traditions

Guests will enjoy an evening of cultural activities including bocce, Italian trivia, tombola (Italian bingo), tarantella dancing, a photo booth, raffles, and temporary tattoos — all set to the sounds of classic Italian music, creating a warm and festive atmosphere.

Culinary Highlights and Demonstrations

The evening will feature a mozzarella-making demonstration by Ferraro’s, along with prepared Italian dishes from Gourmet Café. Additional food samples will be provided by several generous sponsors, giving attendees a true taste of Italy.

Community Sponsors Make It Possible

Italian Night is made possible through the support of:

Ferrero (Nutella)

Eataly

Fratelli Beretta

Bindi Desserts

Sergio & Co.

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace

Anthony & Sons Bakery

Coccia Foundation

Unico National

Sons of Italy Lodge 2561

These sponsors are contributing everything from food and raffle prizes to live demonstrations and promotional support.

Open Invitation

Italian Night is open to all Parsippany residents, with a special focus on elementary school families. It’s an engaging way to introduce children to Italian culture and highlight the district’s Italian language program.

For more information, to volunteer, or to get involved, contact Alessia Ricciulli at [email protected].