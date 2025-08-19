Parsippany Hills High School Announces Freshman Orientation and Parent Night

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Hills High School has announced details for its upcoming Freshman Orientation and Freshman Parent Night, scheduled for Wednesday, August 27.
- Freshman Orientation will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Students will have the opportunity to tour the school, meet staff, and prepare for the transition into high school.
- Freshman Parent Night will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the PHHS Auditorium, offering parents valuable information and resources for the year ahead.
Parents and students are encouraged to check their email for additional details regarding both events.