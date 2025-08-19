Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Parsippany Hills High School Announces Freshman Orientation and Parent Night

Parsippany Hills High School is one of two high schools in the district. Parsippany also comprises ten elementary schools, two junior high schools, and another senior high school.
Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Hills High School has announced details for its upcoming Freshman Orientation and Freshman Parent Night, scheduled for Wednesday, August 27.

  • Freshman Orientation will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Students will have the opportunity to tour the school, meet staff, and prepare for the transition into high school.
  • Freshman Parent Night will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the PHHS Auditorium, offering parents valuable information and resources for the year ahead.

Parents and students are encouraged to check their email for additional details regarding both events.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
