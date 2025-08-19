Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Fore! Livingston Kiwanis Brings Golf Fun to Parsippany

The foursome of Carmen Cerreto, Vice President of Community Development at Unity Bank, Lucille Cerreto, Mary Ann Beltz, and Paul Dantes enjoy a day on the greens at the Livingston Kiwanis Golf Outing in Parsippany.
Anikait Sota
By Anikait Sota
PARSIPPANY — The Kiwanis Club of Livingston held its 34th Annual Golf Classic on Monday, August 11, at Knoll Country Club West, bringing together golfers, community members, and supporters for a day filled with sunshine, fellowship, and fun.

Golfers were treated to fantastic weather, perfect for a round of golf on the scenic course. The day began with registration at 11:00 a.m., followed by lunch before the 1:00 p.m. shotgun start. Participants later gathered for a lively happy hour and dinner from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., celebrating the day’s camaraderie and community spirit.

Mike Pollack, a member of the Kiwanis Club of Livingston and a board member of the New Jersey District Kiwanis Foundation, participated in the 34th Annual Golf Classic.

“All net proceeds from this event will benefit the new West Essex YMCA facility,” said James McIlvaine, President of the Livingston Kiwanis Club, noting the outing’s dual purpose of enjoyment and meaningful impact.

Livingston Mayor Edward Meinhardt, New Jersey District Kiwanis International Governor-Elect Frank Cahill, and Livingston Chief Financial Officer Ann Cucci came together in support of the Livingston Kiwanis 34th Annual Golf Classic.

“This outing has always been more than just golf,” said McIlvaine. “It’s about coming together as a community to support kids and families while enjoying a day on the course.”

The Kiwanis Club of Livingston extends its gratitude to the golfers, sponsors, and volunteers who helped make the 2025 outing another successful chapter in the long-standing tradition of service and fellowship.

The Dufford Family and Rudy Fernandez, Esq., were among the generous hole sponsors supporting the Livingston Kiwanis 34th Annual Golf Classic.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. To learn more about the Livingston Kiwanis Club, visit www.livingstonkiwanis.org.

Unity Bank showed its support as one of the hole sponsors at the Livingston Kiwanis 34th Annual Golf Classic.

Anikait Sota
Anikait Sota, a junior at Mountain Lakes High School, is making an impact in local journalism. Writing for Morris Focus, Parsippany Focus, and Parsippany Focus Magazine under Focus Publications, he covers diverse stories with insight and precision. Beyond journalism, he is the founder of the Parsippany Cube Club, a nonprofit that has taught over 250 students and raised $15,000 for local families.
