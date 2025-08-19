Tuesday, August 19, 2025
HomeLocal NewsRockaway Man Charged with DWI After Parsippany Motor Vehicle Stop
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Rockaway Man Charged with DWI After Parsippany Motor Vehicle Stop

Photo for illustration purposes only. The actual incident may not reflect the photo.
Police Reports
By Police Reports
0
2807

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — A Rockaway man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a late-night motor vehicle stop in Parsippany.

According to Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Alex Cavaluzzo, on Saturday, July 26, at approximately 10:52 p.m., while on patrol, he observed a blue Subaru Legacy make an improper turn through a double yellow line at Parsippany Boulevard and Columbus Way.

He initiated a stop in the Wendy’s parking lot at 3799 Route 46 East. Upon approaching the vehicle, Officer Cavaluzzo detected a strong odor of alcohol. The driver, identified as John W. Fessman, 40, of Rockaway, was unable to produce a valid driver’s license and displayed multiple signs of impairment, including glassy eyes, slurred speech, and difficulty maintaining eye contact.

A license check through police dispatch revealed that the driver’s driving privileges were suspended in the State of New Jersey.

At this time, Patrolman Ribaudo and Patrolman Golden responded to the location. The driver was asked to exit the vehicle. Following leaving the car, I asked John if he had any alcoholic beverages this evening, to which he stated “no”.

The officers administrated numerous field sobrierty tests which he failed.

Based on my observations, the pungent odor of alcohol, the driver’s physical indicators of impairment, and failed field sobriety tests, Mr. Fessman was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-50.

Officers transported Mr. Fessman to Montville Police Headquarters, where he was searched and read his Miranda rights, which he acknowledged. After a 20-minute observation period, he was asked to provide breath samples but refused, insisting the test should have been given roadside. Police explained that New Jersey does not use roadside breathalyzers and that Parsippany’s Alcotest machine was not working. When Montville’s machine also malfunctioned, Mr. Fessman was taken to Boonton Police Headquarters. There, after being read the standard statement again, he refused to provide breath samples.

Mr. Fessman was then issued the following motor vehicle summons:

•Driving While Intoxicated in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-50
•Refusal to Submit Breath Samples in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-50.4A
•Reckless Driving in violation of N.J.S.A
•39:4-96, Improper Right and Left turn in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-123
•Improper U turn in violation of 39:4-125
•Driving While Suspended, N.J.S.A. in violation of 39:3-40
•Driving While Intoxicated by Parent/Guardian with minor in vehicle in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-50.15b.

Mr. Fessman was released to a responsible party and is scheduled to appear in Parsippany Municipal Court on September 4.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

spot_img
Previous article
Local Veterans Celebrated at Annual Veterans Appreciation Day
Next article
Parsippany Hills High School Announces Freshman Orientation and Parent Night
Police Reports
Police Reports
The information presented in this article was gathered through an Open Public Records Act (OPRA) request submitted to local police departments. Details included are based on official reports and records provided in response to that request. It is important to note that all individuals mentioned are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges, arrests, or investigations referenced are allegations and do not constitute evidence of guilt.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »