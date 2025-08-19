Rockaway Man Charged with DWI After Parsippany Motor Vehicle Stop

PARSIPPANY — A Rockaway man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a late-night motor vehicle stop in Parsippany.

According to Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Alex Cavaluzzo, on Saturday, July 26, at approximately 10:52 p.m., while on patrol, he observed a blue Subaru Legacy make an improper turn through a double yellow line at Parsippany Boulevard and Columbus Way.

He initiated a stop in the Wendy’s parking lot at 3799 Route 46 East. Upon approaching the vehicle, Officer Cavaluzzo detected a strong odor of alcohol. The driver, identified as John W. Fessman, 40, of Rockaway, was unable to produce a valid driver’s license and displayed multiple signs of impairment, including glassy eyes, slurred speech, and difficulty maintaining eye contact.

A license check through police dispatch revealed that the driver’s driving privileges were suspended in the State of New Jersey.

At this time, Patrolman Ribaudo and Patrolman Golden responded to the location. The driver was asked to exit the vehicle. Following leaving the car, I asked John if he had any alcoholic beverages this evening, to which he stated “no”.

The officers administrated numerous field sobrierty tests which he failed.

Based on my observations, the pungent odor of alcohol, the driver’s physical indicators of impairment, and failed field sobriety tests, Mr. Fessman was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-50.

Officers transported Mr. Fessman to Montville Police Headquarters, where he was searched and read his Miranda rights, which he acknowledged. After a 20-minute observation period, he was asked to provide breath samples but refused, insisting the test should have been given roadside. Police explained that New Jersey does not use roadside breathalyzers and that Parsippany’s Alcotest machine was not working. When Montville’s machine also malfunctioned, Mr. Fessman was taken to Boonton Police Headquarters. There, after being read the standard statement again, he refused to provide breath samples.

Mr. Fessman was then issued the following motor vehicle summons:

•Driving While Intoxicated in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-50

•Refusal to Submit Breath Samples in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-50.4A

•Reckless Driving in violation of N.J.S.A

•39:4-96, Improper Right and Left turn in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-123

•Improper U turn in violation of 39:4-125

•Driving While Suspended, N.J.S.A. in violation of 39:3-40

•Driving While Intoxicated by Parent/Guardian with minor in vehicle in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-50.15b.

Mr. Fessman was released to a responsible party and is scheduled to appear in Parsippany Municipal Court on September 4.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.