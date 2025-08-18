Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – August 19, 2025

PARSIPPANY — The Township Council of Parsippany-Troy Hills will convene for its August 19, 2025, agenda meeting at 7:00 p.m. at the municipal building, where several key redevelopment initiatives and capital purchases will headline the evening’s proceedings.

Key Highlights

Ordinances – Second Reading & Public Hearing

Ordinance 2025:13 – Amends Chapter 405 (Vehicles & Traffic) to update handicapped parking on streets for private residences. Ordinance 2025:14 – Amends Chapter 430 (Zoning), Section 430-141 “Permitted Uses.”

Consent Agenda (Routine Items Approved)

R2025-141 – Agreement with Little Viking Football, Inc. for EMS standby services at youth football games.

– Cancellation and refund of property taxes for several 100% permanently disabled veterans. R2025-146 – Planning Board authorized to investigate Block 175, Lot 55 (2 Gatehall Drive) for redevelopment (non-condemnation basis).

– Change Order No. 11 for Well No. 1A-R Replacement and Treatment Facility Improvements. R2025-148 – Burgis Associates, Inc. authorized to prepare a redevelopment plan for Block 392 (multiple lots).

– Burgis Associates, Inc. authorized to prepare a redevelopment plan for Block 392 (multiple lots). R2025-149 – Purchase and installation of outdoor ALPR cameras for Parsippany Police.

– Purchase and installation of outdoor ALPR cameras for Parsippany Police. R2025-150 – Purchase of a 2025 Ford Super Duty F250 4WD vehicle.

– Purchase of a 2025 Ford Super Duty F250 4WD vehicle. R2025-151 – Contract for purchase of valves and accessories for raw sewage pump repairs.

– Contract for purchase of valves and accessories for raw sewage pump repairs. R2025-152 – Award of contract to 4 Clean-Up Inc. for 2025 Road Resurfacing/Curb & Sidewalk Program.

– Award of contract to 4 Clean-Up Inc. for 2025 Road Resurfacing/Curb & Sidewalk Program. R2025-153 – Award of contract to Midwest Construction, Inc. for Mt. Tabor Phase VIII road reconstruction.

– Award of contract to Midwest Construction, Inc. for Mt. Tabor Phase VIII road reconstruction. R2025-154 – Budget insertion for Highway Safety revenue (Chapter 159).

Presentations / Reports

Mayor’s Report

Township Council Reports

Township Attorney Report

Business Administrator – Tree Presentation

– Tree Presentation Township Clerk Report

Ordinances – First Reading

Ordinance 2025:16 – Adopting the 2 Sylvan Way Redevelopment Plan (final hearing scheduled for Sept. 23, 2025). Ordinance 2025:17 – Amending Ordinance 2025:11 related to the purchase of properties through the Township’s Open Space and Preservation program. Ordinance 2025:18 – Adopting a redevelopment plan for Block 392 (Lots 1.01–1.05).

Financial Approvals