Urban Air Adventure Park Celebrates Grand Opening in Parsippany

Franchise owner Ari H. Moses was joined by Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Councilman Matt McGraft, Econonic Develoment Chairman Frank Cahill, Member Raj Dichpally and Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Board Member Nicolas Limanov and families as he cut the ribbon on what is now the newest Urban Air location in the nation.
PARSIPPANY — Urban Air Adventure Park officially opened its doors on Saturday, August 2, bringing a world-class indoor family entertainment experience to the heart of Parsippany. Located in the Westmount-Arlington Plaza at 808 Route 46, this new venue offers a variety of exciting attractions and promises to be a go-to destination for fun-seekers of all ages.

Franchise owner Ari H. Moses and Urban Air CEO Michael Karlewicz was joined by Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Councilman Matt McGraft, Econonic Develoment Chairman Frank Cahill, Member Raj Dichpally and Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Board Member Nicolas Limanov and families as he cut the ribbon on what is now the newest Urban Air location in the nation. “We’re excited to celebrate our long-awaited upcoming grand opening of Urban Air Adventure Park with the Parsippany-Troy Hills community,” Moses said. “We’ve worked hard to bring a safe, fun, and super exciting family entertainment center with incredible attractions for the entire family. Get ready, Parsippany!”

Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, presents a commemorative plaque to CEO Michael Browning of Urban Air Adventure Park, in celebration of the park’s grand opening in Parsippany.

Urban Air Adventure Park features high-energy attractions such as Sky Rider indoor zip line, climbing walls, a ropes course, Laser Tag, and Spin/Flip Zone bumper cars. The facility is also equipped to host unforgettable birthday parties, corporate events, church outings, and group celebrations.

Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, praised the addition to the community. “Urban Air is exactly the kind of innovative, family-focused business Parsippany welcomes. It brings not only entertainment but also jobs, foot traffic to the shopping center, and new energy to our local economy. We’re thrilled to have Urban Air join our vibrant business community.”

The vibrant interior of Urban Air Adventure Park in Parsippany features state-of-the-art attractions like climbing walls, a ropes course, trampolines, and bumper cars—offering non-stop fun for adventurers of all ages.

Urban Air Adventure Park has been nationally recognized as one of the top indoor entertainment destinations, with over 200 locations across the U.S. Each location offers a variety of attractions tailored to inspire active play and create memorable family experiences.

Eager guests lined up for the grand opening of Urban Air Adventure Park in Parsippany, with the crowd stretching past Marshalls, Salad House, Tropical Smoothie, and to ShopRite—highlighting the excitement and community buzz surrounding the new family attraction.

Urban Air Adventure Park in Parsippany is open seven days a week. To learn more about tickets, birthday party packages, or upcoming promotions, visit www.UrbanAirParks.com.

As part of its grand opening celebration, Urban Air Adventure Park in Parsippany offered families the chance to enter and win a $70,000 Play Experience—adding extra excitement to an already action-packed day of fun.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, August 2025. Click here to read the complete magazine.

Christine Mercado is a longtime Morris County resident and respected feature writer for Parsippany Focus, Morris Focus, Dover Focus, and now Jefferson Focus.
