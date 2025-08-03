Empowering Futures: Inside Academy360 Upper School’s Life-Changing Programs for Students with Special Needs

Tucked within a supportive and structured environment, Academy360 Upper School is far more than a traditional educational facility—it is a transformative hub where young people with autism and related challenges thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.

Academy360 Upper School provides a seamless and supportive journey for students from high school through age 21, including a specialized young adult program for those aged 18 to 21. This continuity ensures that students receive consistent guidance and resources as they transition toward greater independence.

Here, the focus extends beyond textbooks. Academy360 offers 1:1 aides, a fitness center, a full-sized gym, and an innovative Culinary Academy that not only addresses food aversions but also builds real-world cooking skills. Students are empowered to prepare meals and engage in life-skills training, including simulated apartment living, which includes practicing daily routines such as cooking, cleaning, doing laundry, managing personal hygiene, and organizing schedules in a mock home setting designed to foster independent living. The goal: independence and confidence for life beyond graduation.

For many families, respite care is also available for an evening—an offering that provides temporary relief and enrichment activities for students while giving parents a moment of rest.

Students participate in the annual pep rally to kick off the basketball and cheer seasons.

The school’s unique approach includes preparing students for employment and community integration. Film festival projects, video production work, and partnerships with clients showcase student creativity and vocational potential.

Academy360 also competes in athletics with other specialized schools, reinforcing teamwork and confidence.

Much of Academy360’s programming—ranging from daily instruction and therapeutic services to respite care—is supported through a combination of district funding, parent contributions, and private donations.

Over $1.5 million in recent fundraising has enabled enhancements across the school, including personalized resources, security upgrades, and expanded therapeutic offerings.

Student learning cooking in the life skills apartment.

With close to 400 students across all campuses, Academy360 stands out as a compassionate and future-forward educational model.

Its layered support system and broad curriculum mirror a typical high school experience while remaining firmly rooted in the specialized attention these students need to flourish.

As young adults graduate, they are guided toward adult programs—many already run through the same organization—helping ensure they step into adulthood not only prepared, but empowered. Academy360 Upper School doesn’t just support students—it equips them with the tools, confidence, and community to lead fulfilling lives on their own terms. Whether they pursue college, employment, or greater independence in everyday living, they leave prepared for what comes next. To learn more or schedule a visit, explore their website.