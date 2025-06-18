Thursday, June 19, 2025
Union City Man Charged with Driving While Intoxicated in Parsippany

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Edison Alvarocauja, 32, of Union City, was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) following a traffic incident on Sunday evening, June 9, 2025.

According to the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, Officer David Ribaudo was on routine patrol when he observed a red 2012 Hyundai parked improperly at 168 Halsey Road. The vehicle was partially in the driveway of a commercial property, with the rear half extending into the roadway, posing a traffic hazard.

Upon approaching the vehicle, Officer Ribaudo found a lone male, later identified as Alvarocauja, asleep in the driver’s seat with the engine running and keys in the ignition. The officer turned off the vehicle and removed the keys for safety. Due to Alvarocauja’s unresponsive state, EMS was dispatched to the scene.

After regaining consciousness, Alvarocauja appeared disoriented and displayed signs of intoxication, including a strong odor of alcohol, bloodshot eyes, and unsteady balance. Officers noted vomit inside the vehicle and that Alvarocauja had apparently urinated on himself.

A Spanish-speaking officer, Patrolman Harvey, assisted in translation. Alvarocauja declined to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was placed under arrest without incident. The vehicle was impounded by Eagle Towing.

A Dunkin’ Donuts cup containing a liquid with the appearance and odor of an alcoholic beverage was recovered from the vehicle’s center console and documented via body camera footage.

Alvarocauja was transported to police headquarters for processing.

The following summonses were issued:

  • Driving While Intoxicated (39:4-50)
  • Failure to Submit to Chemical Test (39:4-50A)
  • Operating Under Influence of Liquor or Drugs (39:4-50)
  • Consuming Alcohol Beverage or Cannabis in Motor Vehicle (39:4-51A)
  • Obstructing Passage of other vehicles (39:4-67)
  • Improper Parking (39:4-138D)
  • Failure to Exhibit Registration (39:3-29B)
  • Failure to Exhibit Insurance (39:3-29C)
  • Failure to Exhibit Driver’s License (39:3-29A)
  • Reckless Driving (39:4-96)
  • Leaving Vehicle with Engine Running (39:4-53)
  • Parking on Highway – Removing Disabled Vehicle (39-4-136)

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Frank L. Cahill - Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989
