The Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms Executive Director to Step Down; Successor Search Begins

PARSIPPANY — The Board of Trustees of The Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms—Gustav Stickley’s early 20th-century historic home—announced today that Executive Director Vonda K. Givens will conclude seventeen years of service to the organization with a celebratory sendoff at the museum’s annual autumn fundraiser on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

A search committee has begun selecting the museum’s next Executive Director. Before departing to embrace new career opportunities, Ms. Givens will remain in her role through the fall and will work closely with the Board and staff to ensure a smooth transition. Further details about the search are located on the Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms website, which can be accessed by clicking here.

“Vonda has been a visionary and resilient leader,” said Barbara Weiskittel, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “First as Education Director, and then over the past ten years as Executive Director, she has guided the museum with creativity, dedication, and strength—especially during some of our most challenging moments. From navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered in-person operations, to leading the construction of a new education center and overseeing the rebuilding of the Annex, following Tropical Storm Isaias, Vonda’s leadership has been both steadfast and inspiring.”

Ms. Weiskittel continued, “Under Vonda’s direction, the Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms saw significant advancement as a museum and achieved major strides in restoring Craftsman Farms, a National Historic Landmark. She also fostered deeper community engagement and built a dedicated, professional team. Her work consistently reflected the values Gustav Stickley championed in his craftsmanship—honesty, integrity, and a commitment to enhancing family and community life.”

“Vonda leaves a lasting legacy at The Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms,” Ms. Weiskittel concluded. “While we will deeply miss her, we wholeheartedly support her decision and look forward to seeing her next chapter unfold. In her tenure at the museum, Vonda has well positioned us to address the opportunities and challenges of our future.”

The Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms, Inc. (SMCF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization incorporated in the State of New Jersey. Established in 1989, it was formerly named The Craftsman Farms Foundation, Inc. Craftsman Farms, the former home of noted designer Gustav Stickley, is owned by the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills and is operated by The Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms, Inc., (“SMCF”) (formerly known as The Craftsman Farms Foundation, Inc.). SMCF is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization incorporated in New Jersey. Restoration of the National Historic Landmark, Craftsman Farms, is made possible, in part, by a Save America’s Treasures Grant administered by the National Parks Service, Department of the Interior, and by support from the Morris County Historic Preservation Trust, the New Jersey Historic Trust, and individual donors. SMCF received an operating support grant from the New Jersey Historical Commission, a division of the Department of State, and a grant from the New Jersey Arts & Culture Recovery Fund of the Princeton Area Community Foundation. Educational programs are funded, in part, by grants from the Arts & Crafts Research Fund.