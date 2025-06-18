Thursday, June 19, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany-Troy Hills Mayoral Race – Primary Election 2025 Results
Local News

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayoral Race – Primary Election 2025 Results

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1664

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY—The 2025 Primary Election results for the Parsippany-Troy Hills mayoral race have been reported. Pulkit Desai emerged as the Democratic candidate, and incumbent Mayor James R. Barberio secured more votes than fellow Republican challenger Justin Musella.

Official Primary Vote Totals:

  • Pulkit Desai (Democrat) – 3,412 votes
  • James R. Barberio (Republican) – 3,166 votes
  • Justin Musella (Republican) – 2,581 votes

In Morris County, voter turnout for the election was 23.73%, with 90,131 ballots cast out of 379,744 registered voters.

Desai will face off against the Republican nominee, Barberio, in the November General Election.

spot_img
Previous article
Union City Man Charged with Driving While Intoxicated in Parsippany
Next article
Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Primary Election Results – 2025
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »