Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayoral Race – Primary Election 2025 Results

PARSIPPANY—The 2025 Primary Election results for the Parsippany-Troy Hills mayoral race have been reported. Pulkit Desai emerged as the Democratic candidate, and incumbent Mayor James R. Barberio secured more votes than fellow Republican challenger Justin Musella.

Official Primary Vote Totals:

Pulkit Desai (Democrat) – 3,412 votes

– 3,412 votes James R. Barberio (Republican) – 3,166 votes

– 3,166 votes Justin Musella (Republican) – 2,581 votes

In Morris County, voter turnout for the election was 23.73%, with 90,131 ballots cast out of 379,744 registered voters.

Desai will face off against the Republican nominee, Barberio, in the November General Election.