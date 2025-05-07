Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce to Host Inaugural Morris County Business Expo

PARSIPPANY — A new opportunity to connect, collaborate, and grow is coming to Parsippany this fall. The Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL), in partnership with the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce and the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, will host the first-ever Morris County Business Expo on Tuesday, September 30, at the Parsippany PAL building, located at 33 Baldwin Road.

The event will run from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is free for all Morris County residents.

Designed to spotlight local innovation and foster professional growth, the Morris County Business Expo will feature:

Over 100 local businesses and exhibitors

Live product demonstrations and expert presentations

and Exclusive deals , raffles , and giveaways

, , and Networking opportunities across diverse industries, including technology, healthcare, finance, real estate, and more

The event also serves as a fundraiser for the involved organizations, offering attendees a chance to support local nonprofits while learning more about Morris County’s economic landscape.

“This is more than a business expo — it’s a celebration of what makes Parsippany and Morris County thrive: innovation, community, and collaboration,” said Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee. “Whether you’re a local entrepreneur, job-seeker, or community member, there’s something here for you.”

Businesses interested in exhibiting are encouraged to act quickly, as space is limited. To reserve a table or learn more, visit MorrisCountyBusinessExpo.com or contact Frank Cahill at (973) 559-6000.

Let’s make this a milestone event for the region — and a lasting boost for local businesses.