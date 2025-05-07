Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Goth and Industrial Fans Converge in Parsippany for Dark Force Fest 2025

Frank L. Cahill
Attendees gather outside the Sheraton Parsippany Hotel as Dark Force Fest 2025 kicks off, bringing a wave of goth and industrial energy to the township.

PARSIPPANY — The town of Parsippany took a darker, louder turn this past weekend as thousands of fans of gothic and industrial music descended on the Sheraton Parsippany Hotel for Dark Force Fest 2025.

For three days, the hotel became a sanctuary for the alternative, eerie, and electrifying. Attendees worldwide came to experience more than 30 live musical performances, over 100 alternative vendors, and various immersive events celebrating goth culture.

“It originally started as Dark Side of the Con in 2018,” said Jet Berelson, founder of VampireFreaks and organizer of Dark Force Fest. “We started doing Dark Force Fest three years ago, and it’s been growing ever since.”

This year’s lineup featured popular artists including Orgy, The Birthday Massacre, Suicide Commando, and Covenant, along with dozens of underground and up-and-coming acts across two main stages.

But the festival is more than music—it’s a community event. Between band sets, festival-goers explored a vendor market with handmade jewelry, dark artwork, and occult curiosities. Other attractions included dance parties and expert panels on topics ranging from horror literature to body modification.

“It’s something I enjoy,” Berelson said. “I’ve been running events for many years and like the atmosphere and music. The people here are passionate and welcoming.”

The Sheraton’s unique architecture made it a fitting home for the festival. “We liked the venue,” Berelson added. “It looks like a castle, which fits perfectly with the vibe we’re creating here.”

For many, the event represents one of the few times a year to gather with like-minded individuals in an inclusive, expressive space.

“The community has always been one of being who you are. Having a wide variety of people having a good time is a great feeling. I feel comfortable there; no one cares if you are going full gear or simpler outfits. Everyone there is on a singular mission to enjoy the scene and celebrate together,” said Parsippany resident Walter Nieczkowski.

As the final beats echoed late into Sunday night, fans packed their bags with band merchandise, new friendships, and memories of a weekend where the shadows were celebrated and the darkness felt like home.

“Events like Dark Force Fest not only celebrate culture and creativity but also bring real dollars into our local economy—supporting hotels, restaurants, and small businesses throughout Parsippany,” said Frank Cahill, Chairman, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
