Thursday, May 8, 2025
Message from Parsippany Blue Collar Workers Union

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
To the residents of Parsippany,

As the Republican primary between Mayor Barberio and Councilman Justin Musella heats up, we recognize that tensions are rising and political discourse has become increasingly divisive. During this time, we want to take a moment to speak directly to you — the people we proudly serve every day.

The Parsippany Blue Collar Workers Union stands firmly with the residents of this township. Our commitment is to the community, not to political figures or campaigns. We are public servants, not politicians. As a union, we do not endorse or support any member who chooses to express political endorsements publicly on the union’s behalf. Those views are personal and do not reflect our organization as a whole.

We were here before this administration and will be here long after. Regardless of who holds office, we have always worked—and will continue to work—to maintain a positive and professional relationship with the administration in power. Our focus remains on providing quality service to the people of Parsippany.

Beyond our daily responsibilities, we take pride in giving back to the community—whether through supporting local events, sponsoring youth sports teams, or helping out at fundraisers. This town is our home, and we are committed to its success.

We thank you for your continued support and trust in Parsippany’s blue-collar workers. We are honored to serve you.

Sincerely,
Parsippany Blue Collar Workers Union

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

