Message from Parsippany Blue Collar Workers Union

To the residents of Parsippany,

As the Republican primary between Mayor Barberio and Councilman Justin Musella heats up, we recognize that tensions are rising and political discourse has become increasingly divisive. During this time, we want to take a moment to speak directly to you — the people we proudly serve every day.

The Parsippany Blue Collar Workers Union stands firmly with the residents of this township. Our commitment is to the community, not to political figures or campaigns. We are public servants, not politicians. As a union, we do not endorse or support any member who chooses to express political endorsements publicly on the union’s behalf. Those views are personal and do not reflect our organization as a whole.

We were here before this administration and will be here long after. Regardless of who holds office, we have always worked—and will continue to work—to maintain a positive and professional relationship with the administration in power. Our focus remains on providing quality service to the people of Parsippany.

Beyond our daily responsibilities, we take pride in giving back to the community—whether through supporting local events, sponsoring youth sports teams, or helping out at fundraisers. This town is our home, and we are committed to its success.

We thank you for your continued support and trust in Parsippany’s blue-collar workers. We are honored to serve you.

Sincerely,

Parsippany Blue Collar Workers Union