Letter to the Editor: Mayor’s Favorite Game Isn’t Baseball. It’s Dodging Accountability

Dear Editor:

The mayor was recently asked what his favorite game is, and the anticipated answer was baseball. After all, in his younger days, when employed by the municipality for the first time, the mayor reportedly played baseball even when injured.

As it turns out, however, the Mayor’s favorite game is “Hide and Seek” as it allows him to hide from the voters while at the same time seeking their support. Over the years, the Mayor has held office; he has become quite proficient at Hide and Seek as he continues to hide his professional and educational history from Parsippany residents. Where he worked and what positions and responsibilities he held between 1979, when he graduated from Parsippany Hills High School, and 2010, when he became Mayor for the first time, appears to be a carefully held and hidden secret, as does his “attendance” at the “University of Montclair”.

Perhaps Mayor Barberio will stop playing Hide and Seek with Parsippany residents and share why his experience makes him a more qualified candidate than Councilman Justin Musella. The upcoming debates would be a perfect time for him to do so.

Bob Crawford