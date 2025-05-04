Par-Troy West Little League to Host Rescheduled Challenger League Celebration on June 22

PARSIPPANY—The Par-Troy West Little League (PTWLL) will host a heartwarming day of baseball on Saturday, June 22. Through two memorable Challenger League matchups, the league will celebrate inclusion, community, and the love of the game.

Originally scheduled for Sunday, May 4, the event was postponed due to the forecasted rain. The festivities will kick off at 2:00 p.m. as PTWLL “buddies” team up with players from the Challenger League. These dedicated volunteers assist their teammates on the field, helping them swing the bat, run the bases, and enjoy the full Little League experience.

At 4:00 p.m., the PTWLL buddies and Challenger players will face off in a spirited exhibition game with custom rules to ensure maximum fun and engagement for all participants. The Challenger League team remains undefeated this season, bringing even more excitement to the day.

The Challenger League was founded in 1986 by Little League Baseball in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to give children with physical and developmental disabilities the chance to participate in organized baseball. Since its founding in 1999, the Morris County Challenger Little League has become a vital program in the region, fostering joy, friendship, and sportsmanship for players and their families.

The league is open to boys and girls ages 5 to 21, with eligibility extended to 21-year-olds still enrolled in school. Most players are from Morris County, with a few joining from neighboring communities. The Challenger League season runs from mid-April through late June, with games hosted in different towns each weekend.

PTWLL families and community members look forward to this annual event, which has become a cherished tradition each spring.

Come out on June 22 to cheer on these inspiring athletes, support their accomplishments, and experience baseball’s unifying power.