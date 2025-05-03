Opening Night Parade and Ceremony Celebrate 73 Years of Youth Baseball in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — The spirit of community and America’s favorite pastime was on full display Friday evening, April 25, as Parsippany–Troy Hills Little League West celebrated the start of its 73rd season with a vibrant opening night ceremony that brought together more than 600 attendees.

Stephanie Chang performed the National Anthem during the Par-Troy Little League West’s Opening Night festivities.

Held under clear skies at the Little League West field, the evening featured a full lineup of fanfare. Players from each division proudly marched onto the field as Player Agent Sandra Neglia introduced teams. The Little Vikings Cheerleaders energized the crowd, waving pom-poms and welcoming each team with cheers and applause.

Mayor James Barberio addresses players, families, and community members during the Parsippany–Troy Hills Little League’s 73rd Opening Night Ceremony, sharing memories and wishing the athletes a fun and successful season.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio threw out the ceremonial first pitch to kick off the season. “This is a perfect night to play ball,” said Mayor Barberio. “I have so many great memories from playing baseball growing up. I hope you all enjoy the same wonderful experience of supporting your teammates, learning new skills, and, most importantly, having fun. Have a great season.”

Little League President Frank Neglia welcomed families, coaches, and local dignitaries, offering words of appreciation for the volunteers and community members who help make each season possible. “It’s nights like this that remind us what youth sports are truly about — unity, growth, and a love for the game,” he said.

The Parsippany Hills High School baseball team shows its support as it joins in celebrating the start of Parsippany–Troy Hills Little League’s 73rd season.

The Parsippany Hills High School baseball team, which supports the younger generation of athletes and embodies the league’s mentorship and community engagement tradition, was also in attendance.

The ceremony was capped with a festive spirit as players took the field, fans filled the stands, and the 73rd season of Parsippany–Troy Hills Little League officially finished. The evening served as a reminder of the league’s enduring legacy in Parsippany and its role in shaping not just baseball players but lifelong friendships and cherished memories.

Mayor James Barberio throws out the ceremonial first pitch, officially opening the 73rd season of Parsippany–Troy Hills Little League.

Councilman Justin Musella joins the celebration at Parsippany–Troy Hills West Little League’s 73rd Opening Night, supporting local youth sports and community tradition.

Joe Plescia throws out a ceremonial pitch during the 73rd Opening Night of Parsippany–Troy Hills West Little League, kicking off the season with enthusiasm and hometown pride.

President of Parsippany–Troy Hills West Little League, Frank Neglia, throws out a ceremonial first pitch to celebrate the league’s 73rd Opening Night.

Parsippany Hills High School varsity baseball team, led by Head Coach Nicholas Bechtler, joins the celebration as Coach Bechtler throws out a ceremonial first pitch during the 73rd Opening Night of Parsippany–Troy Hills West Little League.