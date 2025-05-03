Opening Night Parade and Ceremony Celebrate 73 Years of Youth Baseball in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — The spirit of community and America’s favorite pastime was on full display Friday evening, April 25, as Parsippany–Troy Hills Little League West celebrated the start of its 73rd season with a vibrant opening night ceremony that brought together more than 600 attendees.
Held under clear skies at the Little League West field, the evening featured a full lineup of fanfare. Players from each division proudly marched onto the field as Player Agent Sandra Neglia introduced teams. The Little Vikings Cheerleaders energized the crowd, waving pom-poms and welcoming each team with cheers and applause.
Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio threw out the ceremonial first pitch to kick off the season. “This is a perfect night to play ball,” said Mayor Barberio. “I have so many great memories from playing baseball growing up. I hope you all enjoy the same wonderful experience of supporting your teammates, learning new skills, and, most importantly, having fun. Have a great season.”
Little League President Frank Neglia welcomed families, coaches, and local dignitaries, offering words of appreciation for the volunteers and community members who help make each season possible. “It’s nights like this that remind us what youth sports are truly about — unity, growth, and a love for the game,” he said.
The Parsippany Hills High School baseball team, which supports the younger generation of athletes and embodies the league’s mentorship and community engagement tradition, was also in attendance.
The ceremony was capped with a festive spirit as players took the field, fans filled the stands, and the 73rd season of Parsippany–Troy Hills Little League officially finished. The evening served as a reminder of the league’s enduring legacy in Parsippany and its role in shaping not just baseball players but lifelong friendships and cherished memories.