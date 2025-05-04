Sunday, May 4, 2025
Local News

Hanover Township Police to Host American Red Cross Blood Drive

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
File Photo

HANOVER — The Hanover Township Police Department is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive on Friday, May 16, at the Hanover Township Community Center at 15 North Jefferson Road, Hanover. The drive will run from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is open to all eligible donors.

The need for blood is constant, and each donation can help save multiple lives. As an added incentive, the American Red Cross will give individuals who donate blood between May 1 and May 18 a $20.00 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

Appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled by scanning the QR code provided in the flyer or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering HanoverTownship as the sponsor code. For additional assistance, donors may call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Help make a difference—give blood, save lives, and support your local community.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
