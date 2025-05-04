Hanover Township Police to Host American Red Cross Blood Drive

HANOVER — The Hanover Township Police Department is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive on Friday, May 16, at the Hanover Township Community Center at 15 North Jefferson Road, Hanover. The drive will run from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is open to all eligible donors.

The need for blood is constant, and each donation can help save multiple lives. As an added incentive, the American Red Cross will give individuals who donate blood between May 1 and May 18 a $20.00 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

Appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled by scanning the QR code provided in the flyer or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering HanoverTownship as the sponsor code. For additional assistance, donors may call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Help make a difference—give blood, save lives, and support your local community.