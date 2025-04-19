Sunday, April 20, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Calls Grow for Mayoral Debate as Barberio Remains Silent

By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor:

The June 10th Mayoral primary is less than six weeks away. Parsippany residents have yet to hear from the Barberio campaign about their willingness to debate Justin Musella and his running mates in an open public forum sponsored and hosted by a non-partisan organization. The Musella campaign has already indicated its desire to partake in such a debate. Still, the increasingly reclusive Mayor Barberio looks hesitant to extend the same courtesy to Mr. Musella that was extended to him by former Mayor Soriano, who agreed to a debate with Mr. Barberio during the Mayoral election four years ago.

Why Mr. Barberio is hesitant to allow Parsippany residents to take his measure in an open and transparent environment is worrisome, as such a debate will enable both Mr. Barberio and Mr. Musella to review their accomplishments and the records each has established over the past four years. It would also allow them to share what they have learned from their conversations while campaigning door to door with Parsippany residents. Undoubtedly, the unwanted development that has plagued Parsippany neighborhoods, the town’s deteriorating infrastructure, the frustration felt by countless Parsippany residents when their requests for information and/or Mayoral assistance have been ignored, and post-PILOT school funding challenges would all be debate topics.

A debate is unique because it is defined by a candidate’s ability to coherently articulate a vision for Parsippany’s future. It is a venue where outside money interests and political influences are not in play. It is also unique because it gives Parsippany residents the direct opportunity to actively participate in one of the most American political rituals: listening to and judging each candidate’s merits. Hopefully, Mr. Barberio will agree to an open and public debate and thereby accord the residents of Parsippany the respect they deserve.  

Bob Crawford

