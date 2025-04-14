Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Wonder Food Hall Set to Open April 17 in Parsippany

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY—The highly anticipated Wonder food hall will officially open its doors in Parsippany on Thursday, April 17, at 5:00 p.m. Located at 1295 U.S. Route 46, the site—formerly home to Capital One Bank—has been transformed into a cutting-edge culinary destination.

Wonder introduces a unique “fast fine” dining experience, where customers can order from various acclaimed chefs and restaurants in a single transaction. The Parsippany location will feature menus curated by world-renowned culinary talents such as Bobby Flay, José Andrés, Marcus Samuelsson, and Michael Symon.

As part of the grand opening celebration, the first 100 guests in line will receive an exclusive Wonder gift—a token of appreciation for welcoming Parsippany residents to this new dining concept.

Operating daily from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Wonder offers delivery, takeout, and limited dine-in services. Customers can enjoy made-to-order dishes delivered to their doorstep in under 30 minutes.

This innovative dining model is designed to satisfy every craving and elevate the takeout experience, making Parsippany one of the latest communities to join the rapidly expanding Wonder network.

For more information and to preview the menus, visit www.wonder.com.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
