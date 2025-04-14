Healthy Kids Day at Lakeland Hills Family YMCA: A Free Community Celebration of Health and Wellness

MOUNTAIN LAKES – The Lakeland Hills Family YMCA is thrilled to announce Healthy Kids Day. This free community event inspires kids and families to stay active, eat healthily, and embrace learning. Join us on Saturday, April 26, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., for an afternoon packed with family-friendly activities that encourage outdoor fitness, healthy nutrition, STEM exploration, and creative crafts.

A Fun-Filled Day for Families

Healthy Kids Day is an exciting opportunity for families to engage in enriching activities promoting a healthy lifestyle. With hands-on experiences in fitness, nutrition, and creative arts, this event aims to foster healthy habits in children and adults alike.

Special Highlights Include:

Outdoor fitness challenges and interactive games

STEM activities and creative crafts

Nutrition displays

A special performance by Allegro Music Academy at 12:30 p.m.

Community Partners & Giveaways

We are honored to partner with local organizations committed to supporting family wellness. Special thanks to MHA, Chick-fil-A, Sunrise Senior Living, Delta Dental, and Saint Clare’s Hospital for their generous contributions.

MHA is sponsoring a Mobile Gaming Truck, providing an exciting experience for kids of all ages.

Chick-fil-A of Parsippany and Morris Plains donated grilled chicken wraps, available to the first 150 registered children.

Every registered child will receive a FREE Y-bag with fun and healthy goodies!

How to Register

Participation is free, but registration is encouraged to ensure a fantastic experience. Families can sign up by visiting our website at www.lakelandhillsymca.com or our Community Engagement Manager, Kelly Horvath, at [email protected].

Join Us in Making Healthy Fun!

Sponsored nationally by Peanuts, Healthy Kids Day’s mission is to prepare families for a safe, healthy, and fun summer! We invite the community to unite, celebrate, and advance toward a healthier future.

For more information, visit www.lakelandhillsymca.com or follow us on social media for updates.