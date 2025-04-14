Parsippany Library Debuts Coffee Nook, Courtesy of the Friends of the Library

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Main Public Library patrons, located at 449 Halsey Road, can now enjoy a warm cup of coffee, tea, or hot chocolate. At the same time, they browse, study, or relax, thanks to the newly opened Coffee Nook, made possible through a generous donation from the Friends of the Library.

Located within the main library, the Coffee Nook offers a variety of hot beverages—including coffee, flavored lattes, tea, and hot chocolate—for just $2.00 per cup. The proceeds cover the cost of operation.

The new Coffee Nook at Parsippany Library, 449 Halsey Road, is a cozy spot where patrons can enjoy fresh coffee, tea, or hot chocolate—complete with cookies, creamers, and cozy vibes, courtesy of the Friends of the Library.

The project, nearly a year in the making, was the vision of Library Director Melissa Kuzma, who drew inspiration from similar amenities at other libraries. “Whether you’re looking for a pick-me-up during a long study session or craving a hot drink while enjoying one of our amazing programs, the Coffee Nook has you covered,” said Kuzma. “I am especially grateful to the Friends of the Library, whose generous donation made this project possible.”

For years, Parsippany residents have taken to social media expressing the desire for a “coffee place” where they could unwind—either with friends or alone. The Coffee Nook now fills that gap within the community’s central hub.

Friends of the Library members were quick to share their excitement. “It is a wonderful asset to the Library,” said Theresa Troiano. “What’s better than coffee and a book?”

Brenda Jackson, another active member, added, “I love the library Reading Parties, and it would be great to enjoy a cup of coffee with my novel.”

Even self-professed coffee connoisseurs were impressed. Membership Coordinator Praveena Grover said, “I am very picky about my coffee, but this was the best latte I have ever had from a machine.” New member Carol Meyer echoed her enthusiasm: “I was excited to have the first cup of coffee after the ribbon cutting. Lavazza Coffee is one of my favorite brands.”

Nicholas Jackson, Head of Information Services, summarized the staff’s sentiments, stating, “It is wonderful to be able to offer coffee and tea to our many customers who spend so much time studying and working in the Library.”

The Coffee Nook is open during regular library hours. Whether you are deep in research or simply savoring a good book, this cozy corner offers just the right blend of comfort and community.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, May 2025. Click here to view the entire magazine.