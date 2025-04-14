Tuesday, April 15, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Library Debuts Coffee Nook, Courtesy of the Friends of the Library
Local News

Parsippany Library Debuts Coffee Nook, Courtesy of the Friends of the Library

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2254
Head of Information Services Nicholas Jackson, along with members of the Friends of the Library and staff, cuts the ribbon to officially open the new Coffee Nook at Parsippany Library, 449 Halsey Road.

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Main Public Library patrons, located at 449 Halsey Road, can now enjoy a warm cup of coffee, tea, or hot chocolate. At the same time, they browse, study, or relax, thanks to the newly opened Coffee Nook, made possible through a generous donation from the Friends of the Library.

Located within the main library, the Coffee Nook offers a variety of hot beverages—including coffee, flavored lattes, tea, and hot chocolate—for just $2.00 per cup. The proceeds cover the cost of operation.

The new Coffee Nook at Parsippany Library, 449 Halsey Road, is a cozy spot where patrons can enjoy fresh coffee, tea, or hot chocolate—complete with cookies, creamers, and cozy vibes, courtesy of the Friends of the Library.

The project, nearly a year in the making, was the vision of Library Director Melissa Kuzma, who drew inspiration from similar amenities at other libraries. “Whether you’re looking for a pick-me-up during a long study session or craving a hot drink while enjoying one of our amazing programs, the Coffee Nook has you covered,” said Kuzma. “I am especially grateful to the Friends of the Library, whose generous donation made this project possible.”

For years, Parsippany residents have taken to social media expressing the desire for a “coffee place” where they could unwind—either with friends or alone. The Coffee Nook now fills that gap within the community’s central hub.

Friends of the Library members were quick to share their excitement. “It is a wonderful asset to the Library,” said Theresa Troiano. “What’s better than coffee and a book?”

Brenda Jackson, another active member, added, “I love the library Reading Parties, and it would be great to enjoy a cup of coffee with my novel.”

Even self-professed coffee connoisseurs were impressed. Membership Coordinator Praveena Grover said, “I am very picky about my coffee, but this was the best latte I have ever had from a machine.” New member Carol Meyer echoed her enthusiasm: “I was excited to have the first cup of coffee after the ribbon cutting. Lavazza Coffee is one of my favorite brands.”

Nicholas Jackson, Head of Information Services, summarized the staff’s sentiments, stating, “It is wonderful to be able to offer coffee and tea to our many customers who spend so much time studying and working in the Library.”

The Coffee Nook is open during regular library hours. Whether you are deep in research or simply savoring a good book, this cozy corner offers just the right blend of comfort and community.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, May 2025. Click here to view the entire magazine.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany to Host Presentation on Protecting Senior Assets
Next article
Wonder Food Hall Set to Open April 17 in Parsippany
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »