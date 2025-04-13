Sons of the American Legion to Host Kentucky Derby Party at Post 249

PARSIPPANY — Get ready for an evening of excitement and tradition as the Sons of the American Legion Post 249 host a lively Kentucky Derby Party on Saturday, May 3, 2025. The event will occur at American Legion Post 249, 91 North Beverwyck Road in Lake Hiawatha.

Doors open at 4:00 p.m., and the evening will feature live music by Barry McArdle. This will add to the festive atmosphere as guests celebrate one of America’s most iconic horse races.

Food will be provided by Sons of Italy Lodge 2561, offering delicious Italian fare for all attendees.

Tickets are $25.00 each and can be purchased at the post. The event will include door prizes and a Kentucky Derby Hat Contest, so guests are encouraged to don their best derby attire.

Join the community for a fun-filled evening of food, music, and racing spirit, all supporting local veterans and programs sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion.