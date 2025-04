Dear Editor:

I’ve read recently on Facebook these stories regarding the Parsippany Mayoral election. since these folks like to refer to councilman Justin as Fredo, do they also support mayor Barberio as the GODFATHER of Parsippany? A “B” actor in mob movies supporting a failed mayor is not really vey impressive.

Actually, quite embarrassing for both parties.

This is a political election to lead our community, not a “B” MOVIE!

Bob Scott